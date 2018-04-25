Man is his 50s dies in Mayo crash

A MAN IN his 50s has died after the car he was driving struck a stationary trailer this morning.

It happenedÂ on the N59 main Mulranny to Newport Road at around 9am.

The male driver was the only occupant of the car.

The local coroner has been notified and the road is closed to facilitate an examination by the garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

GardaÃ­ in Westport are investigating the fatal collision, they are appealing for witnesses to contact Westport Garda Station on 098-50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.