Man (36) arrested on suspicion of arson after bus destroyed by fire damage in Co Down

A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of arson in Northern Ireland after a bus was found completely destroyed in Co Down.

The destroyed bus Source: PSNI

The PSNI received a report at around 5.10am this morning of a bus on fire at a bus and rail station on Abbey Street in Bangor.

One bus was completely destroyed and a second one sustained partial damage, the PSNI has said.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson.

He currently remains in police custody.

The inside of the damaged bus Source: PSNI

Sergeant Gibson has appealed to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in and around the rail and bus depot in Bangor in the early hours of this morning or anyone who has information that could assist with enquiries to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 448 02/09/18.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to UK Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.