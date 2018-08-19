This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 19 August, 2018
Man charged with attempted murder after crashing car into barriers in Westminster

The case is being treated as terrorism.

By Sean Murray Sunday 19 Aug 2018, 7:33 AM
1 hour ago 2,447 Views No Comments
Forensic officers at the scene of the crash
Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images
Forensic officers at the scene of the crash
Forensic officers at the scene of the crash
Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images

A 29-YEAR-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, over this week’s early morning incident that saw a car crash against a barrier near UK’s House of Parliament.

Sudanese-born UK national Salih Khater, of Highgate Street in Birmingham, has been charged with the attempted murder of members of the public, and the attempted murder of a police officer.

He is alleged to have driven a car into a stationary group of people, then at police officers, before crashing into the barriers near parliament in Westminster in London.

The early-morning incident took place on Tuesday, and Khater was arrested at the scene following the crash. There was no one else in the car, police said.

The Crown Prosecution Service are treating the case as terrorism due to the methodology, iconic location and the alleged targeting of civilians and police officers.

Khater is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Comments are closed due to legal reasons.

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

