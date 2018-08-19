Man charged with attempted murder after crashing car into barriers in Westminster

Forensic officers at the scene of the crash

A 29-YEAR-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, over this week’s early morning incident that saw a car crash against a barrier near UK’s House of Parliament.

Sudanese-born UK national Salih Khater, of Highgate Street in Birmingham, has been charged with the attempted murder of members of the public, and the attempted murder of a police officer.

He is alleged to have driven a car into a stationary group of people, then at police officers, before crashing into the barriers near parliament in Westminster in London.

The early-morning incident took place on Tuesday, and Khater was arrested at the scene following the crash. There was no one else in the car, police said.

The Crown Prosecution Service are treating the case as terrorism due to the methodology, iconic location and the alleged targeting of civilians and police officers.

Khater is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

