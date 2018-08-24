This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 24 August, 2018
One arrest after man dies in house fire in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating how the fire started.

By Órla Ryan Friday 24 Aug 2018, 7:45 AM
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a fire in Dublin in which a 44-year-old man died.

The fire occurred at a house at Oakland’s Terrace, Dublin 6W on Tuesday at about 3am.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the fire and three people were taken uninjured from an upper floor.

However, one man was critically injured and taken to St James’s Hospital where he died on Wednesday as a result of his injuries.

A Garda spokesperson said gardaí in Terenure are “investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death”, adding: “A full investigation is under way, the scene was sealed off and a garda technical examination was carried out.”

One man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and is currently being detained at Terenure Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

