A MAN IN his 50s has been taken to hospital with burns after a substantial fire broke out at an apartment in Kimmage, Dublin.

The fire broke out at around 11.10am at an apartment at Brookfield Grove.

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said it was possible that a gas cylinder blew out the kitchen window.

The fire was contained quickly and didn’t spread beyond the downstairs area.

Only one man was in the apartment at the time.