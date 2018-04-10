  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Mark Zuckerberg is getting a grilling by Congress over Facebook privacy fears

The Facebook CEO told Congress how the social media giant is handling the security fallout from Cambridge Analytica.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 8:02 PM
55 minutes ago 3,915 Views 25 Comments
Mark Zuckerberg Source: Sky News

FACEBOOK CHIEF MARK Zuckerberg is facing a fiery bout of questioning on Capitol Hill this evening as he attempts to quell a storm over privacy and security lapses at the social network.

Zuckerberg, making his first formal appearance at a Congressional hearing, will seek to allay widespread fears ignited by the leaking of private data on tens of millions of users to Cambridge Analytica – a British firm working on Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

The scandal has sparked fresh calls for regulation of social media platforms, and Facebook in the past week has sought to stem criticism by endorsing at least one legislative proposal, which would require better labeling and disclosure on political advertising.

Before making his statement to Congress today, Zuckerberg was told by one senator that if Facebook and other social medias “don’t get your act together”, no one will be left with any privacy.

Zuckerberg was also told it wasn’t the first time there had been privacy concerns around Facebook accounts.

Zucky Source: Sky News

In his opening statement, Zuckerberg said that the Congress members “rightly had a number of questions for him to answer”, idealistic and opportunistic tool.

He said that despite Facebook’s wide reach and popularity, it has brought a number of challenges including fake news, interference in foreign elections, hate speech, privacy issues.

“That was a big mistake, and it was my mistake, and I’m sorry,” he told Congress.

“When we first contacted Cambridge Analytica, they told us they had deleted the data. A month ago we found out that wasn’t the case.”

He said that “if we find someone who misused data, we’ll ban them from Facebook and tell everyone affected”.

I believe it’s important that people who share things on Facebook know how their information is used, which is why when you share a photo on Facebook, it tells you who you’re sharing it with.

He said to the broader issue about people being informed of how all their information on Facebook is used, Zuckerberg replied to say that privacy clauses were long and complicated. He said that the longer the terms and conditions, the less likely people were to read them.

In response to questions from Senator Nelson about how Facebooks users’ information was employed to create tailored ads for people, Zuckerberg said that there was a tool to ensure people’s information wasn’t used in that way. He added:

If you want to have your experience, you can turn off third party information, what we’ve found that while people don’t like ads, people really don’t like ads that aren’t relevant.

He said that the majority of people don’t use that third party tool, and that the company’s business model was based on those types of tailored advertisements.

“You see my data as the company’s data, not my data, is that it?” Senator Nelson said. Zuckerberg answered no.

Background

The huge social network, with 2 billion users, has begun alerting some users about whether their data was leaked to Cambridge Analytica.

Notification is among several steps pledged by Facebook to fix pervasive problems on data security and manipulation of the giant platform.

Facebook meanwhile unveiled a “bounty” program offering rewards to people who report misuse of private information on the platform, offering at least $500 for verified cases affecting at least 10,000 users.

The programme “will reward people with first-hand knowledge and proof of cases where a Facebook platform app collects and transfers people’s data to another party to be sold, stolen or used for scams or political influence,” product security chief Collin Greene said in a statement.

Zuckerberg, who’s aged 33, is to appear before the House of Representatives tomorrow.

- with reporting from AFP

