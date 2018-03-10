McDonald's Ireland will 'watch what happens' as US outlets make switch to fresh beef

MCDONALD’S IRELAND HAS said it will monitor developments in the US, after the announcement this week that around a quarter of American outlets had switched to fresh beef for some burgers, rather than using frozen patties.

McDonald’s said this week that it was now serving Quarter Pounders with fresh beef at the restaurants in question – a switch it first announced about a year ago as it works to appeal to customers who want fresher foods.

It will roll out fresh beef Quarter Pounders to most of its 14,000 US restaurants by May.

The fast-food giant, which has relied on frozen patties since the 1970s, said workers will cook up the fresh beef on a grill when the burger is ordered.

Its pricier Signature Crafted burgers will also be made with fresh beef. The Big Mac and its other burgers, however, will still be made with frozen beef.

Fresh beef has always been used by the fast food chain’s US rival Wendy’s, which aired a Super Bowl commercial last month criticising the “flash frozen” beef at McDonald’s.

McDonald’s, however, has signalled that it may use fresh beef in more burgers.

The rollout, it says, takes time because employees need to be trained to safely handle fresh beef and to cook the patties only when ordered.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s Ireland said:

“We will watch what happens in the US and see if this innovation is something we should consider in Ireland.

Our patties are made from 100% Irish beef with nothing added aside from a little salt and pepper after cooking.

- With reporting from Associated Press