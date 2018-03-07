'A truly sad day': NME to close print edition after 66 years

NME IS TO close its print edition after 66 years.
The iconic music magazine’s website will continue, as will its new weekly digital franchise The Big Read.
The magazine became free in September 2015, after its circulation dropped to 15,000. The website launched in 1997.
“Our move to free print has helped propel the brand to its biggest ever audience on NME.com,” Paul Cheal of Time Inc, which publishes NME, told the Guardian.
“We have also faced increasing production costs and a very tough print advertising market. It is in the digital space where effort and investment will focus to secure a strong future for this famous brand.”
Time Inc UK is consulting with NME’s 23 editorial and commercial staff about possible redundancies, the Guardian said.
Musicians, contributors and fans have been paying tribute to the publication, with Kasabian describing today as “truly sad”.
The last print edition will be available this Friday.
