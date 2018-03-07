'A truly sad day': NME to close print edition after 66 years

NME IS TO close its print edition after 66 years.

The iconic music magazine’s website will continue, as will its new weekly digital franchise The Big Read.

The magazine became free in September 2015, after its circulation dropped to 15,000. The website launched in 1997.

“Our move to free print has helped propel the brand to its biggest ever audience on NME.com,” Paul Cheal of Time Inc, which publishes NME, told the Guardian.

“We have also faced increasing production costs and a very tough print advertising market. It is in the digital space where effort and investment will focus to secure a strong future for this famous brand.”

Time Inc UK is consulting with NME’s 23 editorial and commercial staff about possible redundancies, the Guardian said.

Musicians, contributors and fans have been paying tribute to the publication, with Kasabian describing today as “truly sad”.

A truly sad day that such an icon is no more. Thank you for the memories. They're gonna miss you when you're gone. RIP NME. pic.twitter.com/NWUddsg1iV — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) March 7, 2018 Source: KasabianHQ /Twitter

Very sorry to hear about the @NME issuing its last print edition. Love to all the writers there who’ve helped us over the years, and to all of you that picked up a copy. Blessed to have had you in our corner. pic.twitter.com/EzZ7cvCaYQ — Libertines (@libertines) March 7, 2018 Source: Libertines /Twitter

So sad the print edition of the NME has closed. The music press was the best way into the media for working-class writers - you got paid to write about what you loved! So hard to learn your craft and earn a living now it's all down to blogging. — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) March 7, 2018 Source: Caitlin Moran /Twitter

The NME never once asked me where I studied. Or what certificates I had. Or where I saw myself in 5 years. They just sent you to see some band and asked for 400 words on them. If they liked it they'd give you an album to review. Next thing you know you're in New York... — Danny Baker (@prodnose) March 7, 2018 Source: Danny Baker /Twitter

The last print edition will be available this Friday.