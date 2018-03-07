  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 7 March, 2018
Murdered archbishop Óscar Romero is to be made a saint by the Vatican

Pope Paul VI will also be sainted.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 2:32 PM
8 hours ago 9,566 Views 22 Comments
A portrait of Archbishop Oscar Romero.
Image: AFP/Getty Images
A portrait of Archbishop Oscar Romero.
A portrait of Archbishop Oscar Romero.
Image: AFP/Getty Images

MURDERED ARCHBISHOP OSCAR Romero and the reformist Pope Paul VI are both to be made into saints, the Vatican said today.

Pope Francis signed decrees giving the go-ahead for the honours on the basis of miracles attributed to each candidate, the Holy See said in a statement.

The Pope put Paul VI on the path to sainthood by beatifying him in October 2014, while Oscar Romero was likewise elevated to the status of “blessed” in May 2015.

Romero, murdered in 1980, was beatified in San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador in Central America, in front of 200,000 worshippers.

Cardinal Angelo Amato read out a letter from the pope proclaiming to the frenzied crowd that Romero “henceforth is called blessed.”

Then US president Barack Obama welcomed the beatification, calling Romero “a wise pastor and a courageous man who persevered in the face of opposition from extremes on both sides”.

Romero’s assassination occurred at the outset of El Salvador’s civil war and propelled the country deeper into a brutal conflict that raged until 1992.

An estimated 75,000 people died between 1980 and 1992 in El Salvador’s civil war as the US-backed government and military killed and tortured its own population.

No one was ever convicted of Romero’s killing, but a UN-sponsored truth commission later concluded it was carried out by a right-wing death squad under the orders of a former army officer who died the year the war ended.

Romero was a popular figure in Ireland and the late former Bishop of Galway Eamonn Casey represented the Irish Catholic Church at Romero’s funeral in San Salvador.

President Michael D Higgins also visited the tomb of murdered Catholic archbishop Oscar Romero on the final day of his visit to El Salvador.

The movement to make Romero a saint was long resisted by conservative Catholics and the Salvadoran right, who saw veiled Marxism in his sermons eulogising the poor and radio broadcasts condemning government repression.

The petition languished for years in the Vatican, finally moving forward in February 2015 when Pope Francis named Romero a martyr of the Church — less than a year after his own election to the papacy.

Reformist

681238509 Pope Paul VI (addresses crowds in St Peter's Square in 1970. Source: Getty Images

Pope Paul VI’s sainthood is on foot of his leadership of the Catholic Church in the 1960s.

Paul VI completed the sweeping reforms of the Second Vatican Council, or ‘Vatican II’, which revolutionised the relationship between Catholic believers and priests and opened the Church to dialogue with other religions.

Mass, historically celebrated in Latin, was translated into local languages and priests addressed their congregations face-on instead of facing the altar.

Paul VI is credited with being one of Pope Francis’ role models, a humble man to whom the Argentine pope frequently refers in his speeches. At the beatification mass, Francis had hailed him as a “brave Christian”.

Giovanni Battista Montini, a soft-spoken cardinal from northern Italy, was elected pope in 1963, adopting the name Paul VI. He was pope for 15 tumultuous years, which saw many believers and priests leave the Church as social rebellions swept across the West.

His papacy was marked by growing secularisation and social liberation, and while the polarised politics of the Cold War did little to ease his task he was also hampered by a reputation for being overly cautious.

He reaffirmed the Church’s ban on artificial contraception — despite the fact that his own birth control commission, set up to advise the Vatican, voted overwhelming to lift the prohibition.

The decision enraged many Catholics at a time when believers were embracing sexual freedom and women were demanding the right to use the birth control pill.

© – AFP 2018 with reporting by Rónán Duffy

Read: They’ve shared sharp words in the past, but today Donald Trump met Pope Francis >

Read: Controversial Roman Catholic group Opus Dei names its new leader >

 

