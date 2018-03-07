  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 7 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump steps up trade threats as economic advisor Gary Cohn resigns in protest

Trump stepped up his threats of steep tariffs on steel, aluminum and European cars.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 7:06 AM
3 hours ago 10,824 Views 33 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3889269
Gary Cohn.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Gary Cohn.
Gary Cohn.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC advisor Gary Cohn became the latest casualty of President Donald Trump’s administration,resigning in protest as Trump stepped up his threats of steep tariffs on steel, aluminum and European cars.

Asian stocks opened lower this morning amid fears the American president would embark on a more protectionist drive, despite US stocks finishing higher partly due to expectations for a detente in the Korean peninsula but with investors still struggling to discern whether Trump would follow through on restrictive trade measures.

Cohn led the charge on a tax cut proposal approved by Congress in December, but lost the internal struggle against more protectionist voices over trade tariffs.

“Gary has been my chief economic advisor and did a superb job in driving our agenda,” Trump said in a statement. “He is a rare talent, and I thank him for his dedicated service.”

The White House downplayed the idea Cohn resigned over more aggressive trade policies, but only moments before the announcement, Trump showed no signs of backing down even in the face of opposition from his own party.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he was elected to protect American workers and industries that had been harmed by years of unfair trade policies.

“Our country has been taken advantage of by everybody. By everybody. And we cannot let that happen any longer,” Trump said during a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

But Trump’s aggressive plan to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, against friend and foe alike, angered US trading partners.

It also startled US automakers and firms that rely on those metals and the free flow of trade.

Even administration officials were caught off guard by the announcement late last week, since the legal review had not been completed.

Reports of Cohn’s likely resignation began to circulate almost immediately.

It appears the 57-year-old former Goldman Sachs executive was drowned out by a decidedly more protectionist team including trade adviser Peter Navarro and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Trump, in a tweet, said he would “soon” appoint a replacement.

Trump Hosts GOP Bicameral Leadership at Camp David Donald Trump and former Chief Economic Advisor Gary Cohn. Source: DPA/PA Images

“Many people wanting the job – will choose wisely!” he wrote.

Republican opposition

Cohn is the latest in a long string of senior advisors to resign or be fired, a virtually unprecedented turnover of administration staff.

Hope Hicks, perhaps Trump’s most trusted confidante, announced last Wednesday that she would resign as communications director.

Her move followed the departures of chief of staff Reince Priebus, national security advisor Michael Flynn, and others.

Markets became convinced yesterday that the tariffs might not be that bad and a trade war could be averted, but Cohn’s departure could portend a rocky trading session today.

The tariff plan – which Trump followed up with a threat to impose “reciprocal taxes” on all imports from countries that charge duties on US exports – also sent shivers through Republican leaders, whose party has traditionally embraced free trade.

House Speaker Paul Ryan was in the vanguard, calling on Trump to have a “smarter” plan that was “more surgical and more targeted”.

While there was “clearly abuse occurring” regarding overcapacity and dumping particularly by China, protectionist measures could have the “unintended consequences” of a trade war, Ryan told reporters.

But Trump once again dismissed the concerns about sparking a global confrontation, saying “trade wars aren’t so bad… the trade war hurts them. It doesn’t hurt us”.

Earlier, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Trump understands “the potential impact” of the measures on the economy.

Mnuchin noted that he has been working on the specifics of the tariff plan, which will be announced this week, “and I think we have a way of managing through this”.

Trump himself said, somewhat cryptically, that the measures will be imposed “in a long, loving way”.

© AFP 2018

Read: Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is now the richest person in the world as Trump’s value drops by $400 million >

Read: UK warns foreign states over Russian ex-spy’s suspected poisoning >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I'm devastated': DJ Gareth O'Callaghan reveals he has Parkinson's disease
81,436  40
2
Woman found dead in London, husband and children found dead in Sussex
65,255  17
3
'It makes no sense': Husband of missing Tina Satchwell says she would not have gone to woods
42,846  0
Fora
1
Salad chain Chopped will fight to stop a prime Dublin outlet being shut down
1,413  0
2
Lidl fell foul of advertising rules for failing to reveal Facebook competition winners
373  0
3
Phone network iD Mobile Ireland will shut up shop next month
348  0
The42
1
'The people's game' - A debate about rugby on last night's Against the Head has got people talking
48,113  180
2
As it happened: PSG v Real Madrid, Liverpool v Porto, Champions League
38,444  35
3
Murray not sore about losing kicking duels with Carbery after knee injury 'fright'
23,751  3
DailyEdge.ie
1
Macaulay Culkin spent eight hours shading Oscar attendees on Twitter... it's The Dredge
8,094  0
2
Alicia Vikander definitely didn't want to talk about Michael Fassbender today
6,539  0
3
Conor McGregor asked his followers to get 50 Cent to unblock him on Instagram
6,341  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Teacher who lost â¬75,000 case against McDonald's after teenagers insulted him appeals decision
Teacher who lost €75,000 case against McDonald's after teenagers insulted him appeals decision
National Maternity Hospital to seek injunction against inquiry into Malak Thawley's death
Nurse tells court she is unsure a father followed her instructions as baby choked on tissue
GARDAí
'It makes no sense': Husband of missing Tina Satchwell says she would not have gone to woods
'It makes no sense': Husband of missing Tina Satchwell says she would not have gone to woods
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his 70s at home in Waterford
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after 12-year-old hospitalised following Galway hit and run
DUBLIN
Water pressure to be reduced in greater Dublin area again tonight from 8pm until 6am
Water pressure to be reduced in greater Dublin area again tonight from 8pm until 6am
Dublin-Kerry Croke Park date no longer a double-header because of colleges clash
Lidl reconsidering plan to build bigger shop on Tallaght site
CORK
Detailed information from 'key witness' sparks 40-acre hunt for missing Tina Satchwell
Detailed information from 'key witness' sparks 40-acre hunt for missing Tina Satchwell
Drivers warned about snow and ice falling onto road as clean-up continues
Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Tina Satchwell set up search site at Castlemartyr Wood

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie