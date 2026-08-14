evening fix

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

The most important Irish and international stories you need to know today.
9.29pm, 14 Aug 2026
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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

WAITING FOR RAIN_3164_90753517 Dark rain clouds form in the sky over a parched vegetable field outside Naas in Co Kildare as farmers in the east desperately hope for rainfall. Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

luigi-mangione-talks-to-one-of-his-lawyers-in-manhattan-supreme-court-on-aug-11-2026-in-manhattan-new-york-mangione-is-on-trial-for-the-2024-killing-of-unitedhealthcare-ceo-brian-thompson-barry Luigi Mangione speaking to one of his lawyers in Manhattan Supreme Court. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#LONDON: Jason Arday, the former University of Cambridge professor who resigned last week following accusations of plagiarism, was found dead.

#NEW YORK: Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty to charges relating to the shooting of US health insurance chief executive Brian Thompson in a Manhattan federal court.

#CLACTON: The parliamentary investigation into a £5 million gift received by Nigel Farage resumed following his re-election in Clacton.

#BUSINESS OF SPORT: Liverpool Football Club’s owners agreed to sell a minority stake in the Premier League club to a consortium including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

PARTING SHOT

river - 2026-08-14T212625.730 All Ireland Scrabble Association All Ireland Scrabble Association

Did you know that there is a Continental Scrabble Championships, where players battle (or rather, spell) it out for a €500 cash prize?

Well, the championships are taking place in Dublin this weekend, with players from 13 nationalities taking part.

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