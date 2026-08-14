Here's What Happened Today: Friday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#LONDON: Jason Arday, the former University of Cambridge professor who resigned last week following accusations of plagiarism, was found dead.
#NEW YORK: Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty to charges relating to the shooting of US health insurance chief executive Brian Thompson in a Manhattan federal court.
#CLACTON: The parliamentary investigation into a £5 million gift received by Nigel Farage resumed following his re-election in Clacton.
#BUSINESS OF SPORT: Liverpool Football Club’s owners agreed to sell a minority stake in the Premier League club to a consortium including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Did you know that there is a Continental Scrabble Championships, where players battle (or rather, spell) it out for a €500 cash prize?
Well, the championships are taking place in Dublin this weekend, with players from 13 nationalities taking part.
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