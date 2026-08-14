Teenagers making animal noises at child among racist hate crimes reported to gardaí last year

THE NUMBER OF hate crimes and related incidents rose by 15% last year according to new figures released by An Garda Síochána.

A total of 780 hate crimes and incidents were recorded by gardaí in 2025, up from 676 the previous year.

The figures also show race to be the primary motivating factor, followed by nationality.

Gardaí describe one incident where two teenagers made animal sounds and used derogatory language, directed at a child who had dark skin.

The child was in a playground with their sibling and parent when the incident took place. Two young men were subsequently identified and referred to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme, where a caution was administered, gardaí said.

In another case in the Dublin area, a non-national taxi driver was physically and verbally abused by a non-national passenger on religious grounds. A man in his 30s was subsequently identified and charged with various offences. He was convicted in court and fined €300.

The Criminal Justice (Hate Offences) Act 2024 defines a hate crime as any criminal offence which is aggravated by hatred, against a person or a group of persons, on account of characteristics including race, gender, and disability.

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Hate incidents are non-crime incidents that are motivated by hostility or prejudice.

Hate crimes constituted the majority (88%) of reports to gardaí last year.

Public order offences accounted for the largest number of reported incidents (32%), followed by minor assaults (16%), and criminal damage (not by fire) (13%).

Assault causing harm constituted 7%, while murder and threats accounted for 4%.

Just under half of all hate related incidents occurred in the Dublin Metropolitan Region, with incidents increasing in every other area except the southern region.

Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries said: “While we note that these figures do represent an increase in reporting of hate related matters, An Garda Síochána does welcome the fact that more people feel confident to make contact with us and make a report.

“When a person or group is targeted because of a fundamental characteristic, it has a very deep impact on that individual or group and as such cannot, and should not, be tolerated in Irish society as it tarnishes our values and what we stand for.”

She encouraged anyone who has experienced such an incident to come forward and report it. Hate crimes and related incidents can be reported via the Online Hate Crime Reporting Portal.