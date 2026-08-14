The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

It’s been a busy week; Croke Park hosted its first soccer match in nearly 17 years, there was a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse for Ireland, and Irish medal wins at the European Athletics Championships.

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There was other news this week, plenty of it. Did you keep up with it?