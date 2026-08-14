Holly (7) and Oscar (5) with their mother Kelly Gamble, and granny Colette Gamble from Maynooth taking in solar eclipse RollingNews.ie
Newshound Quiz

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Woof woof baby!
2.00pm, 14 Aug 2026
2.8k
7

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

It’s been a busy week; Croke Park hosted its first soccer match in nearly 17 years, there was a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse for Ireland, and Irish medal wins at the European Athletics Championships.

There was other news this week, plenty of it. Did you keep up with it?

Nigel Farage retained his Clacton seat after calling a byelection. His main competitor was Count Binface, who gained a career-best number of votes. Around how many votes did Count Binface receive?
Alamy
95
9,500

49,500
95,000
There was a solar eclipse this week in Ireland, with over 90% of the Sun being blocked by the Moon. When can Ireland next expect a similar eclipse?
Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
2030
2050

2070
2090
Mark English won gold at the European Championships in Birmingham, with Rhasidat Adeleke taking silver at the 200m. What track and field event did English win?
Morgan Treacy/INPHO
200m
400m

800m
1,500m
The LA Lakers are set to be sold to Bog Iger and Joshua Kusner, the brother of Trump’s son-in-law Jarad Kushner. Which company was Iger formerly the CEO of?
Alamy
Alamy
Disney
Alamy
Apple

Alamy
Amazon
Alamy
Facebook
The White House press secretary is due to leave her role at the end of the month. What is her name?
Alamy
Kayleigh McEnany
Dana Perino

Karoline Leavitt
Stephanie Girsham
It was announced this week that Ryanair has entered an AI partnership with a tech company to ‘support its customer services’. What company has the airline struck a deal with?
Alamy
Alamy
OpenAI
Alamy
Google Cloud

Alamy
Microsoft
Alamy
Anthropic
Irish drinks company VitHit was sold this week to Nichols in a €75 million deal. Which drink is Nichols best known for?
VitHit
Alamy
Irn-Bru
Alamy
Vimto

Alamy
Monster
Alamy
Football Special
Sinn Féin this week called for hospital car parking charges to be abolished. How much money was made at hospital car parks last year?
Alamy
€7.8m
€17.8m

€27.8m
€37.8m
It emerged this week that a €500m UK-Ireland interconnector had to be rerouted to avoid Dobby’s ‘grave’. In which county is the grave of Harry Potter character Dobby?
Alamy
Devon
Cornwall

Fife
Pembrokeshire
AIB data confirmed what we all knew; Mayo enjoyed a great celebration after their first All-Ireland senior football title in 75 years. Compared to the same period last year, how much did pub spending in the county rise by?
Alamy
10%
110%

210%
310%
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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