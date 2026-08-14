Driving test centre in Raheny to close for two years as 'building and access issues addressed'

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LAST UPDATE | 37 mins ago
THE CLOSURE OF Raheny driving test centre in September has been confirmed as a temporary move.
Fianna Fáil’s Tom Brabazon received confirmation from the Road Safety Authority (RSA) that the relocation of driving testing services from Raheny to Killester is temporary and that no scheduled driving tests will be cancelled as a result of the move.
The driving test centre in Raheny is to close on 18 September, and learner drivers waiting for a test in Raheny will be moved to the Killester test centre, which will take over the Raheny service from 21 September.
Raheny test centre’s waiting time is double the national average, with some learners waiting over six months to be invited to apply for a test.
Earlier this week, the RSA said building works in Raheny are “severely restricting capacity at the centre and its ability to meet demand for the service”.
Brabazon, a TD for Dublin Bay North, had written to the RSA and Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien “seeking clarification on the future of the Raheny centre and the impact of the move on learner drivers already facing lengthy waiting times”.
He said the RSA confirmed that testing services will “temporarily relocate to a larger facility in Killester, with existing Raheny staff moving to the new location”.
Brabazon said he welcomes “confirmation from the RSA that this is a temporary relocation and not a reduction in driving testing services in the area”.
“There are currently 2,810 people waiting for a driving test in Raheny,” said Brabazon, “so it was important that they received certainty about what this move would mean for them.”
He added that all applications will automatically transfer to Killester and that applicants will “retain their position in the queue and no scheduled tests will be cancelled”.
He also said that applicants do not need to take any action and will be contacted directly by the RSA.
Brabazon added that he has been advised that the Killester facility will provide “greater capacity and improved access and is expected to allow testing services to operate more effectively while building works continue to impact the Raheny centre”.
Meanwhile, he said the “priority now must be using the additional capacity at Killester to bring down waiting times”.
“Learner drivers across Dublin Bay North have already been waiting far too long for tests,” said Brabazon, “and I will continue to engage with the RSA on improving testing capacity in the area.”
In a statement to The Journal, the RSA said the move is happening so that “ongoing building and access issues affecting the Raheny centre are addressed”.
“The move to Killester is a temporary operational arrangement driven by the significant impact that nearby building works have had on the Raheny centre,” said the RSA.
“It is intended to improve capacity and customer service during this period and should not be viewed as a reduction in driving testing services in the area.”
It added that the closure of the Raheny centre is expected to last up to two years.
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