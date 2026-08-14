WHILE THE STATUS Yellow temperature warning in place for Leinster and Co Tipperary has now been lifted, many may still be feeling the effects of the recent warm weather.

During the warning, Met Éireann warned of uncomfortable sleeping conditions as temperatures remained high overnight.

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Lots of people will have ditched their duvets and kept their fans on in the hopes of getting a full night’s rest – or at least one with as little tossing and turning as possible.

So, today we’re asking: Do you struggle to sleep during warm weather?

