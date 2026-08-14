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The Daily Poll

Do you struggle to sleep during warm weather?

With warm weather comes the risk of uncomfortable sleeping conditions.
10.13am, 14 Aug 2026
3.5k
15

WHILE THE STATUS Yellow temperature warning in place for Leinster and Co Tipperary has now been lifted, many may still be feeling the effects of the recent warm weather.

During the warning, Met Éireann warned of uncomfortable sleeping conditions as temperatures remained high overnight.

Lots of people will have ditched their duvets and kept their fans on in the hopes of getting a full night’s rest – or at least one with as little tossing and turning as possible.

So, today we’re asking: Do you struggle to sleep during warm weather?


Poll Results:

Definitely – it's been difficult to get a full night's sleep (1188)
Sometimes – but I don't feel too tired (346)
No – it hasn't impacted my sleep (334)
I sleep better when it's hot out (30)

Unsure of what exactly is happening with the earth’s climate? Check out our FactCheck Knowledge Bank for essential reads and guides to finding good information online.

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