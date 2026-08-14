Pinergy to increase electricity prices from September, with typical household cost rising by 7.6%

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LAST UPDATE | 17 mins ago
PINERGY HAS ANNOUNCED an increase to its residential electricity prices.
It will result in the typical household cost rising by 7.6% and it is understood that the hike will impact around 28,000 households.
Pinergy said the increase is the result of “ongoing volatility in wholesale energy markets”.
The increase to standard residential electricity prices will take hold from Monday 14 September.
A spokesperson said the increase is in “response to prolonged volatility and elevated pricing in wholesale energy markets caused by the continued conflict in the Middle-East”.
The latest change will result in a 7.6% increase to the typical household cost, equivalent to around €169 annually, based on a domestic customer using typical consumption per annum on standard tariffs.
Meanwhile, there is no change to Standing Charges.
Pinergy noted that announcement marks the company’s first general residential price increase since October 2025.
Pinergy CEO Enda Gunnell remarked that “continued volatility in wholesale energy markets has pushed costs to a level that we can no longer absorb”.
Gunnell said that Pinergy’s “hedging strategy has helped protect customers from much of the pricing volatility to date”.
However, he added that the “scale and duration of what we’re seeing in wholesale markets means a change is now unavoidable”.
“We understand this comes at a difficult time for many households,” said Gunnell, “and we would encourage any customer who is concerned about their bill to get in touch with us directly for support.”
Any customers who may need additional assistance with energy costs are encouraged to visit Pinergy’s website for supports.
Meanwhile, Pinergy has encouraged domestic customers to download its app to “identify potential savings”.
Darragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said that the price increase “isn’t surprising, unfortunately”.
“Over the past few months, wholesale electricity costs have begun to creep up again, largely due to the renewed conflict in the Middle East,” said Cassidy.
He noted that year-to-date wholesale costs are now almost 20% higher compared to 2025, and are among the highest in the world.
“On top of this, we’ve seen fees for the management and upkeep of the electricity grid increase too,” he added.
“The fear was that we’d see more price hikes as we got into autumn. And it’s likely most other suppliers will follow suit before the end of the year.”
Cassidy also noted that this is the “second time Pinergy has hiked its prices in just under a year”.
In October 2025, it hiked its unit rate by almost 13%, which added almost €200 a year to customers’ bills.
“So its customers are now paying almost €370 more for their electricity compared to last year, which is a significant amount,” said Cassidy.
He advised that the “quickest and easiest way to save money on energy bills is to compare prices and switch to a cheaper supplier”.
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