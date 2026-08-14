Boil water notice delayed for Waterford housing estate as water fee hike row continues

A BOIL WATER notice has been delayed for a housing estate in Co Waterford as negotiations continue between the management company, the council and residents.

Some 74 households in the Woodlands Estate in Portlaw are serviced by a private well, but residents were told last week that their water management company is withdrawing its services, following a dispute over increased water charges.

The row had begun over a proposed fee hike by maintenance firm Campion, which sought to raise the €250 yearly fee by 70%. After extensive pushback to the suggested fee hike, Campion said it would cease work in Woodlands from today.

This means that the estate’s water supply will no longer be monitored and may be placed on a precautionary boil notice.

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But Waterford City and County Council said today that the boil water notice is suspended until next Friday 21 August, following consultation with the HSE and reviewing the agreement from the contractor.

The council said the boil water notice would be reviewed next Friday.

“It is the responsibility of the developer/group water scheme to manage and maintain the water supply and to ensure it is wholesome and clean and fit for human consumption,” the council said.

“Woodlands Estate is a private water supply and, heretofore, has not been taken-in-charge by Uisce Éireann, however Uisce Éireann has confirmed that existing operations and maintenance arrangements will remain in place until it can implement a long-term resolution.

“Waterford City and County Council is responsible for the monitoring of water quality.”

Additional reporting by Eoghan Dalton