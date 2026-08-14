Emergency alert sent to mobile phones with wildfire warning after UK blazes

MOBILE PHONE USERS in England and Wales have received an emergency alert, warning them not to light anything that could spark a fire.

The UK government sent the alert on Friday evening, which began appearing on mobile devices from 7pm.

Louise Haigh, the first secretary of state, said Friday’s message was “the most extensive use of the UK’s emergency alert system in response to an active incident”.

It warned people not to use barbecues, campfires and fireworks, and recipients have also been urged to report fires immediately to 999.

A screenshot of an emergency alert on a phone warning against lighting anything that could spark a wildfire, including barbecues, campfires, and fireworks (Peter Byrne/PPA) PA PA

Haigh said: “In response to the continued risk proposed by wildfires, the Government has taken the decision to issue an emergency alert to England and Wales.

“This is the most extensive use of the UK’s emergency alert system in response to an active incident, and reflects the seriousness with which the Government is acting to safeguard people and property.

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“During this period of extreme heat, we are asking people to take simple steps to limit the risk of further fires.

“By following the safety guidance, everyone can play their part in protecting local communities and supporting our frontline services who are working around the clock to keep people safe.”

She also said that the government had deployed an additional 100 military personnel in “major incident areas”.

Angela Rayner, communities secretary, said that her department will be holding a summit to look at the future respond to wildfires.

The summit will bring together fire chiefs, the National Fire Chiefs’ Council, the Fire Brigades Union and other key organisations.

The alert read: “There is a very high risk of wildfires nationally.

“Residents, landowners and visitors should not undertake any activity that could start a fire, including disposable barbecues, firepits, garden incinerators or fireworks.

“Even a small flame can rapidly develop into a major wildfire placing lives, homes, businesses and emergency responders at risk.

“Follow official updates and report signs of fire immediately by calling 999.”