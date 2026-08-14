Man (40s) stabbed in Dublin city centre on Monday has died

A MAN WHO was stabbed in Dublin city centre on Monday has died.

The man, aged in his 40s, was attacked on North Great Charles Street in Dublin 1.

He was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital, where he has since passed away.

Gardaí said the office of the coroner and the State Pathologist have been notified. A postmortem examination will be arranged in due course.

A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Mountjoy Garda Station.

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A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has also been appointed to the man’s family.

A woman appeared in court charged in connection with the incident on Wednesday.

She was refused bail and remanded in custody to appear again next week.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the North Great Charles Street area between 10pm and 10.30pm on Monday and may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, are asked to make this footage available to them.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to delivery or taxi drivers operating in the area at the time, who may have noticed any suspicious activity.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.