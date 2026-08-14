British cyclist Finlay Tarling (19) dies in Tour of Portugal crash

BRITISH CYCLIST FINLAY Tarling (19) died today in a crash during the eighth stage of the Tour of Portugal, race organisers and police said.

Tarling, a rider with the NSN Development Team, died following a “serious accident” during the stage between Melgaço and Fafe, organisers said.

The podium ceremony was cancelled “as a sign of respect and mourning”, they added.

A spokesman for Portugal’s National Republican Guard (GNR), Tiago Machado, said there had been a collision between a cyclist and a light vehicle towards the back of the peloton.

“We do not yet know exactly the circumstances in which it unfolded. We will investigate,” he told reporters, adding that there was “a strong police presence” throughout the stage.

Portuguese broadcaster RTP, which was televising the race, reported that Tarling was involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction and not connected to the event.

The stage was suspended with about 20 kilometres (12 miles) remaining, it added.

Jose Marques, who is responsible for stage safety at the Tour of Portugal, said he tries to correct road signage ahead of stages to “give the athletes the maximum protection”.

“But there are things we cannot control, such as traffic. The traffic is controlled by the security forces to a certain extent,” he told RTP.

Advertisement

“We will know more later, but in any case, something went wrong for this to have happened.”

Candido Barbosa, president of the Portuguese Cycling Federation, which is organising the race, said the safety of the athletes was “our top priority”.

“This was the hardest moment of my entire life, both as a former athlete and now as president of the Portuguese Cycling Federation,” he said, urging athletes to “stay strong” as they complete the tour.

The NSN Development Team confirmed Tarling’s death and sent condolences to his parents and brother Josh, who rides for the Netcompany-Ineos team.

“Fin was a much-loved member of our team but most importantly, he was a son, a brother, and a friend to so many. He will be deeply missed,” the team added in a message on social media.

British Cycling said the news of Tarling’s death had left them “heartbroken”.

“Fin was a hugely talented rider with a bright future ahead, a loyal teammate, and a brilliant young man,” it added in a message on Facebook.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro also expressed his condolences to Tarling’s family and team, adding on X the news of his death “leaves us deeply shaken”.

The NSN Development Team is co-owned by former Barcelona football star Andres Iniesta.

– © AFP 2026

Written by AFP and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.