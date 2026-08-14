NI's agriculture minister says he has been assaulted amid row over controversial cattle cull

NORTHERN IRELAND’S AGRICULTURE minister Andrew Muir has said he has been assaulted and received numerous threats to his life following a controversial cattle cull in Co Tyrone.

It comes after the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) voted no confidence in the department and called for Muir to resign over the incident.

The 51 cows were shot dead in June within earshot of members of the public near Fivemiletown, which led to complaints and protests by farmers. One farmer who witnessed the incident told the BBC that it was ”cruel” and “simply not right”.

The department of agriculture said the cattle were culled by its humane slaughter team on foot of a court order after the owner was convicted on animal welfare grounds and barred from keeping animals.

Muir said the man was given an extended period of three weeks to “sell, give away or transfer his stock” and that he was offered advice on how to do this. However, only a small number of animals were moved.

The Alliance MLA for North Down said the department “had to act on the legal order placed upon it by the court” and that the “professional judgement of veterinary officials” was that euthanasia was the “only viable option” and that there was “no reasonable alternative” available.

🚨💥BREAKING: Andrew Muir will NOT be resigning and reveals he has been assaulted. 'The days of the Ulster Farmers’ Union dictating policy are over'



🎤🎥Minister @AndrewMuirNI tells Chief Reporter @jamesgould23 that he will not be resigning, revealing he has received numerous… https://t.co/ZO6EESfr0Q pic.twitter.com/O2T5BI3mN9 — Cool FM News (@newsoncool) August 14, 2026

Martin Blake, Ireland’s former chief veterinary officer, has been appointed to carry out an independent review into the cull.

The UFU said an investigation into the incident “must be demonstrably independent, robust and capable of commanding the confidence of farm families and the wider public”.

Speaking to Belfast’s Cool FM, Muir said: “I’ve received six separate online death threats. I’ve also been assaulted. Staff in the department are being threatened. This is wrong. People need to wise up and calm down.

Let me be very clear: the days of the Ulster Farmers’ Union dictating government policy are over.

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The Alliance MLA for North Down said he will not resign and will continue to engage with farmers, adding: “I am going to continue the job of work that I’ve got to do.”

In a statement earlier, Muir said the operation at Fivemiletown “was neither authorised nor directed by me”.

Farmers protesting at Stormont on Monday over the cull carried out by the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs' (Daera) Humane Slaughter Team. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“Nevertheless, as the responsible Minister, I ordered an external independent review because the public deserves clear answers,” he said.

“If mistakes were made by my officials, they must be identified and lessons learned. However, my job of work continues regardless of the views of any one organisation.”

The PSNI has confirmed that they are investigating a report of an alleged assault in the North Street area of Belfast last Saturday.

“It is completely unacceptable that anyone should have to deal with threatening behaviour or intimidation,” Chief Superintendent Ford said.

“The Police Service considers any abuse, harassment or criminality directed at elected representatives to be unacceptable and a criminal investigation has commenced.

“We will continue to do all we can to ensure that our politicians are supported and that they can undertake their role free from fear and intimidation. Our investigations into this report are ongoing.”

Meanwhile, NI First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said they are “deeply concerned” following reports of the assault and series of threats on Muir.

“Everyone has the right to go to work and carry out their job without fear of threats, intimidation and violence,” they said in a joint statement.

“This sort of behaviour is unacceptable and must stop immediately.”