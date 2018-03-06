  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Amazon's Jeff Bezos is now the richest person in the world as Trump's value drops by $400 million

Forbes published its billionaires list today.

By AFP Tuesday 6 Mar 2018, 10:00 PM
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

AMAZON CHIEF JEFF Bezos is now the worldâ€™s richest person, having snatched the top spot from Microsoft founder Bill Gates who slips to second place, according to Forbes magazineâ€™s annual billionaires list published today.

US President Donald Trumpâ€™s ranking on the list fell to 766th place from 544th in the last edition, his wealth now being estimated at $3.1 billion, $400 million less than a year ago.

Thanks to a 59% rise in Amazon shares over the past 12 months, Bezos almost doubled his fortune, taking it to $120 billion, way ahead of Gatesâ€™s $90 billion â€“ the biggest gap ever between the number one and two spots, Forbes said.

Legendary investor Warren Buffett held on to his number three ranking, followed by French industrialist Bernard Arnault, who jumped to fourth-richest person from his previous number 11 spot, mostly thanks to euro strength against the dollar, the magazine said.

Facebookâ€™s Mark Zuckerberg was fifth on the list.

Two Chinese billionaires rose to be among the 20 richest people in the world: Ma Huateng, CEO of Chinese internet giant Tencent who is the richest person in Asia and number 17 in the world, and Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

There are now a record 2,208 billionaires in the world, Forbes counted, and their combined worth is $9.1 trillion, up 18% from last year.

The US has the most billionaires (585), followed by mainland China (373).

Forbesâ€™ list contains 259 newcomers, including the first-ever cryptocurrency billionaires.

Falling fortunes or political headwinds, meanwhile, pushed 121 people out of the illustrious list, including all 10 Saudi Arabians, the magazine said.

-Â Â© AFP 2018

