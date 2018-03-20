  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Gardaí investigating McDonald's burglary after considerable damage caused to building

The incident happened at a McDonald’s outlet in Castletroy, Limerick at 2.50am.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 10:45 AM
5 minutes ago 292 Views 2 Comments
DSC_4236 The scene of the incident at Castletroy this morning Source: Dave Mullen

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following a burglary at a McDonald’s outlet in Limerick during which considerable damage was caused.

Pictures show a JCB driven into the side of the McDonald’s outlet, with damage caused to the door and windows of the premises.

The incident happened at a McDonald’s outlet in Castletroy at 2.50am.

Gardaí said that nothing was stolen during the incident but considerable damage was caused to the building.

McDonald’s Ireland has been contacted for comment.

