Gardaí investigating McDonald's burglary after considerable damage caused to building

The scene of the incident at Castletroy this morning Source: Dave Mullen

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following a burglary at a McDonald’s outlet in Limerick during which considerable damage was caused.

Pictures show a JCB driven into the side of the McDonald’s outlet, with damage caused to the door and windows of the premises.

The incident happened at a McDonald’s outlet in Castletroy at 2.50am.

Gardaí said that nothing was stolen during the incident but considerable damage was caused to the building.

McDonald’s Ireland has been contacted for comment.