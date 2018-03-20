Gardaí investigating McDonald's burglary after considerable damage caused to building

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following a burglary at a McDonald’s outlet in Limerick during which considerable damage was caused.
Pictures show a JCB driven into the side of the McDonald’s outlet, with damage caused to the door and windows of the premises.
The incident happened at a McDonald’s outlet in Castletroy at 2.50am.
Gardaí said that nothing was stolen during the incident but considerable damage was caused to the building.
McDonald’s Ireland has been contacted for comment.
