Conor McGregor to face charges after handing himself in to NYPD

Source: PA Wire

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS star Conor McGregor has handed himself into the custody of the New York Police Department after an incident at an MMA event in the city yesterday afternoon (evening time in Ireland).

McGregor and some associates were filmed storming the event, held in advance of UFC 223 which is due to take place this weekend, and allegedly damaged a bus and injured at least two fighters.

It’s understood the fighter is currently being held at the NYPD’s 78th precinct in Brooklyn, where he is expected to be charged with assault, according to NBC News.

A spokesman for the NYPD confirmed that McGregor had handed himself in at about 9pm New York time, and that no charges have been filed as yet, but that they will be imminently when the state’s courts re-open later this morning.

Those charges are understood to likely be for assault and criminal mischief.

The incident at the Barclay’s Centre in Brooklyn at 1.30pm New York time happened in the wake of the UFC stating that McGregor would be officially stripped of his title at this weekend’s event.

McGregor hasn’t defended his title since 2016.

Two UFC competitors have been sidelined from the coming event due to injuries sustained during yesterday’s incident.

Last night, the UFC condemned McGregor’s actions as “completely unacceptable” in a statement, and said that neither he nor Artem Lobov, the fighter who accompanied him during last night’s incident, are welcome to attend at Saturday night’s event.

Lobov had been due to fight this weekend but has now been pulled from the event.

Dana White, the UFC’s president, meanwhile separately described McGregor’s actions as the “most disgusting thing in UFC’s history”.