  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 6 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Conor McGregor to face charges after handing himself in to NYPD

McGregor was filmed allegedly storming a press event ahead of UFC 223, which is due to take place this weekend.

By Cianan Brennan Friday 6 Apr 2018, 7:02 AM
24 minutes ago 6,523 Views 22 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3943314

Conor McGregor File Photo Source: PA Wire

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS star Conor McGregor has handed himself into the custody of the New York Police Department after an incident at an MMA event in the city yesterday afternoon (evening time in Ireland).

McGregor and some associates were filmed storming the event, held in advance of UFC 223 which is due to take place this weekend, and allegedly damaged a bus and injured at least two fighters.

It’s understood the fighter is currently being held at the NYPD’s 78th precinct in Brooklyn, where he is expected to be charged with assault, according to NBC News.

A spokesman for the NYPD confirmed that McGregor had handed himself in at about 9pm New York time, and that no charges have been filed as yet, but that they will be imminently when the state’s courts re-open later this morning.

Those charges are understood to likely be for assault and criminal mischief.

The incident at the Barclay’s Centre in Brooklyn at 1.30pm New York time happened in the wake of the UFC stating that McGregor would be officially stripped of his title at this weekend’s event.

McGregor hasn’t defended his title since 2016.

Two UFC competitors have been sidelined from the coming event due to injuries sustained during yesterday’s incident.

Last night, the UFC condemned McGregor’s actions as “completely unacceptable” in a statement, and said that neither he nor Artem Lobov, the fighter who accompanied him during last night’s incident, are welcome to attend at Saturday night’s event.

Lobov had been due to fight this weekend but has now been pulled from the event.

Dana White, the UFC’s president, meanwhile separately described McGregor’s actions as the “most disgusting thing in UFC’s history”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Public asked to help in effort to find missing teenage boy
51,111  3
2
'My first thought when I was raped was whether or not I was pregnant - that shouldn't be the case'
49,829  218
3
'A cesspool': Philippines to close its most popular tourist island for six months
32,972  31
Fora
1
A major Irish building firm claims Carillion's collapse has forced it into examinership
352  0
2
'It will surely raise concerns' – Commercial stamp duty takings are well below target this year
215  0
3
A Dublin startup wants to help taxi drivers and freelancers get steady pay cheques
179  0
The42
1
UFC fighter injured as Conor McGregor and entourage cause mayhem in Brooklyn
95,039  102
2
UFC president says McGregor's rampage was the 'most disgusting thing in UFC history'
69,023  93
3
Golfer dislocates ankle while celebrating hole-in-one in Masters par-three competition
48,945  20
DailyEdge.ie
1
Emma Willis accidentally said 'face of the arse' during a very serious interview on This Morning
13,464  1
2
H&M has a dupe of Kate Middleton's wedding gown, and it's already sold out online
9,561  0
3
A guy on First Dates ended up sitting beside his ex-wife in the restaurant and it was very awkward
9,055  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Data Commissioner 'actively supervising Facebookâs progress in cleaning up its act'
Data Commissioner 'actively supervising Facebook’s progress in cleaning up its act'
Cambridge Analytica: UK regulator probing Facebook over data used in political campaigns
Poll: Do you trust Facebook?
US
Russia compares Salisbury poisoning allegations to Nazi propaganda
Russia compares Salisbury poisoning allegations to Nazi propaganda
Americans urged to carry overdose antidote in effort to tackle drug deaths
The Youtube shooter's bizarre online videos form key part of investigation
COURTS
Two men released on bail after appearing in court over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Two men released on bail after appearing in court over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei's nationality still unknown 92 days after murder
Collapse of Carillion pushes building contractor Sammon into examinership
GARDAí
'Action is needed and quick': Border gardaÃ­ are 'completely unprepared' for Brexit
'Action is needed and quick': Border gardaí are 'completely unprepared' for Brexit
Public asked to help in effort to find missing teenage boy
'We’re coming to a loose end': Family appeals for help finding man missing since Monday

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie