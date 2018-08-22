This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Measles transmitted in Dublin houses with 'poor vaccine uptake'

There have been 13 reported cases of measles in Dublin in recent weeks.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 22 Aug 2018, 11:38 AM
8 minutes ago 558 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4195285
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/fotohay
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/fotohay

THERE HAVE BEEN 13 reported cases of measles in Dublin in recent weeks, it has been confirmed.

The HSE said the Department of Public Health East is currently “managing a measles outbreak in the north Dublin area”.

Since July, there have been 13 measles cases in adults and children in Dublin’s north inner city.

Transmission has occurred in a number of hospitals and in households with “poor vaccine uptake”, the HSE said, adding that people are now presenting with measles in the wider inner city community.

There have been no deaths from measles associated with this outbreak to date.

Speaking about the situation, Dr Ruth McDermott, Public Health Doctor, said: “Measles can be a serious illness and is highly infectious. The best protection is to be fully vaccinated with two doses of MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine.”

People at increased risk of getting measles are those who are not fully vaccinated with two doses of the MMR vaccine or who have not had measles in the past. The risk of infection remains for up to 21 days after contact with a case of measles.

If you think you may have measles, stay at home and phone your General Practitioner (GP) for advice.

People who are sick should not attend any congregated settings such as crèche, school, work or religious gatherings until they have recovered from illness.

The rate of measles infections across Europe has reached a record high - more than 41,000 children and adults were infected with measles in the first six months of 2018, according to the World Health Organization.

Measles symptoms include:

  • High fever
  • Cough
  • Runny nose
  • Red eyes
  • Red rash that starts on the head and spreads down the body – this normally starts a few days after onset of illness; the rash consists of flat red or brown blotches, which can flow into each other; it lasts about four to seven days
  • Vomiting, diarrhoea and tummy pain may also happen

Measures to prevent the spread of measles if you think you may have the condition:

  • Do not go to work, school or crèche
  • Stay at home and phone your GP; tell the doctor or nurse that you think you might have measles
  • Stop visitors coming to your home
  • Pregnant women who have been exposed to measles should seek medical advice as soon as possible

Risk of measles from international travel:

There are ongoing outbreaks of measles in multiple countries in Europe and worldwide. Most of the cases in the EU in 2018 were reported from Romania, France, Greece and Italy.

Most people who get measles on holiday do not know they were exposed until they develop disease, the HSE said. Unrecognised exposures to measles have occurred at airports, on planes, at concerts, in shops and in healthcare settings. In 2018, 31 deaths associated with measles have been reported in EU countries.

Advice for people travelling abroad:

Vaccination remains the most effective measure against infection. Children aged 6-11 months who are travelling to other countries and regions where measles outbreaks have been reported are recommended to get the MMR vaccine.

A dose given before 12 months of age does not replace the dose that would normally be given at 12 months of age, the HSE advised.

Older children should be age-appropriately vaccinated. Children who have missed their recommended doses should get the MMR vaccine from their GP.

Adults may be at risk of measles, particularly those under 40 years of age who have never had measles or two doses of a measles vaccine.

Complications of measles:

Measles can cause chest infections, fits (seizures), ear infections, swelling of the brain and/or damage to the brain.

Measles is a notifiable disease and GPs and hospital clinicians should immediately notify public health authorities if they suspect someone has measles.

Actions taken to prevent further cases:

The Public Health Department has sent an alert to all Emergency Departments and GPs in Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow to inform them to be vigilant about measles.

The Department has given the following advice on the most effective measures to control the further spread of this potentially serious illness:

  • All children should get the MMR vaccine when they are aged 12 months; if any child aged over 12 months has missed this vaccine they should get it now from their GP
  • All children should get a second dose of MMR vaccine when they are four to five years old or in junior infants at school; if any child in senior infants or older has missed this vaccine they should get it now from their GP
  • Adults under 40 years who have not had measles or have not received two doses of MMR vaccine should contact their GP to get the MMR vaccine
  • Adults over 40 years of age may sometimes be at risk and if such adults never had measles nor a measles containing vaccine they should consider getting the MMR vaccine from their GP

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
