Seven in 10 people want Michael D Higgins reelected

Election posters for Liadh Ní Riada and Michael D Higgins. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

SEVEN IN 10 voters want Michael D Higgins to be reelected president.

The incumbent candidate has consistently polled well and increased his support by 3% since a similar opinion poll last month.

The results of a Red C poll carried out on behalf of Paddy Power were announced on Today with Sean O’Rourke this morning.

Here are the support levels for each candidate:

Michael D Higgins 70%

Sean Gallagher 14%

Joan Freeman 6%

Liadh Ní Riada 5%

Gavin Duffy 4%

Peter Casey 1%

1,000 adults were interviewed over the phone between 3 and 10 October for the poll, and 8% of voters are undecided. The margin of error is 3%.

Higgins was the preferred candidate for the majority of voters from Fine Gael (78%), Fianna Fáil (58%), Labour (85%), Sinn Féin (55%, despite the party running its own candidate, Ní Riada) and people who voted for independents (85%).

He has over 60% support across most age groups, with 83% support among 18-34-year-olds. His support is also national – with 79% support in Dublin, 70% in the rest of Leinster, 67% in Munster and 63% in Connacht/Ulster.

Political parties

The poll also questioned people’s preferences in terms of political parties. Fine Gael retains the highest level of support at 32%, down one point from last month.

Fianna Fáil increased its support by five points, up to 27%. Sinn Féin is unchanged on 14%, while Labour dropped one point to 5%.

Independents are down one point to 12%, while the Independent Alliance are also down one point to 3%.

Solidarity/People Before Profit are unchanged at 2%. The Social Democrats are down one point to 1% and the Green Party is up one point to 3%. Others are unchanged on 1%.