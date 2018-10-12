Seven in 10 people want Michael D Higgins reelected

SEVEN IN 10 voters want Michael D Higgins to be reelected president.
The incumbent candidate has consistently polled well and increased his support by 3% since a similar opinion poll last month.
The results of a Red C poll carried out on behalf of Paddy Power were announced on Today with Sean O’Rourke this morning.
Here are the support levels for each candidate:
- Michael D Higgins 70%
- Sean Gallagher 14%
- Joan Freeman 6%
- Liadh Ní Riada 5%
- Gavin Duffy 4%
- Peter Casey 1%
1,000 adults were interviewed over the phone between 3 and 10 October for the poll, and 8% of voters are undecided. The margin of error is 3%.
Higgins was the preferred candidate for the majority of voters from Fine Gael (78%), Fianna Fáil (58%), Labour (85%), Sinn Féin (55%, despite the party running its own candidate, Ní Riada) and people who voted for independents (85%).
He has over 60% support across most age groups, with 83% support among 18-34-year-olds. His support is also national – with 79% support in Dublin, 70% in the rest of Leinster, 67% in Munster and 63% in Connacht/Ulster.
Political parties
The poll also questioned people’s preferences in terms of political parties. Fine Gael retains the highest level of support at 32%, down one point from last month.
Fianna Fáil increased its support by five points, up to 27%. Sinn Féin is unchanged on 14%, while Labour dropped one point to 5%.
Independents are down one point to 12%, while the Independent Alliance are also down one point to 3%.
Solidarity/People Before Profit are unchanged at 2%. The Social Democrats are down one point to 1% and the Green Party is up one point to 3%. Others are unchanged on 1%.
COMMENTS (61)