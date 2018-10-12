This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Seven in 10 people want Michael D Higgins reelected

A new opinion poll puts the incumbent well out in front.

By Órla Ryan Friday 12 Oct 2018, 10:53 AM
1 hour ago 5,431 Views 61 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4282255

4/10/2018 Presidential Elections Campaigns Starts Begins Election posters for Liadh Ní Riada and Michael D Higgins. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

SEVEN IN 10 voters want Michael D Higgins to be reelected president.

The incumbent candidate has consistently polled well and increased his support by 3% since a similar opinion poll last month

The results of a Red C poll carried out on behalf of Paddy Power were announced on Today with Sean O’Rourke this morning.

Here are the support levels for each candidate:

  • Michael D Higgins 70%
  • Sean Gallagher 14%
  • Joan Freeman 6%
  • Liadh Ní Riada 5%
  • Gavin Duffy 4%
  • Peter Casey 1%

1,000 adults were interviewed over the phone between 3 and 10 October for the poll, and 8% of voters are undecided. The margin of error is 3%.

Higgins was the preferred candidate for the majority of voters from Fine Gael (78%), Fianna Fáil (58%), Labour (85%), Sinn Féin (55%, despite the party running its own candidate, Ní Riada) and people who voted for independents (85%). 

He has over 60% support across most age groups, with 83% support among 18-34-year-olds. His support is also national – with 79% support in Dublin, 70% in the rest of Leinster, 67% in Munster and 63% in Connacht/Ulster.

Political parties

The poll also questioned people’s preferences in terms of political parties. Fine Gael retains the highest level of support at 32%, down one point from last month.

Fianna Fáil increased its support by five points, up to 27%. Sinn Féin is unchanged on 14%, while Labour dropped one point to 5%.

Independents are down one point to 12%, while the Independent Alliance are also down one point to 3%.

Solidarity/People Before Profit are unchanged at 2%. The Social Democrats are down one point to 1% and the Green Party is up one point to 3%. Others are unchanged on 1%.

