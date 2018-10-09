This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 9 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Michael Harty to vote against Budget over 'uninspired' and 'inadequate' measures

The independent TD said he is “very disappointed” by today’s announcement.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 7,773 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4277371
Michael Harty
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Michael Harty
Michael Harty
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INDEPENDENT TD MICHAEL Harty has said he intends to vote against Budget 2019.

Harty said the allocation of resources to the “beleaguered health service” particularly impacted his decision.

The Budget is still on course to pass through the Dáil as Fine Gael will receive support from Fianna Fáil and other independents.

Harty is the chair of the Oireachtas Health Committee.

In a statement released this evening, the Clare TD said he is “very disappointed that funding for the Sláintecare reform programme was not specifically identified” in the Budget.

“Implementing Sláintecare lacks urgency and has no specific timeline on delivering expanded services to patients in the community or in our acute hospitals. The essential expansion of bed capacity to deal with increasing demand and all-year-round A&E overcrowding remains inadequate.”

Pressure on GPs

Harty said the expansion of medical card eligibility “without any resolution of the GP manpower crisis or ensuring the sustainability of general practice shows a complete lack of knowledge of the difficulties facing primary care and places it under further stress”.

He stated that the unwinding of FEMPI (Financial Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) pay cuts is essential to any expansion in GP services, saying general practice was disproportionately affected in this regard.

Harty added that people in the midwest “will have to endure several years of prolonged inadequate services” and lack of bed capacity.

He said the government’s lack of action on the housing crisis and climate change as well as post office closures and rural broadband issues also affected his decision to reject the Budget, which he described as “uninspired” and “short-termist”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Budget 2019: Here are the main points you need to know
    115,153  122
    2
    		Dublin model under garda probe for stashing Kinahan-linked drug money
    102,976  30
    3
    		Met Éireann warns of 'ferocious looking beast' as storm expected to hit overnight on Thursday
    74,647  28
    Fora
    1
    		'A black day for Irish tourism': Restaurants have called for Shane Ross's head
    734  0
    2
    		Budget 2019: These are all of the key developments as they happened
    701  0
    3
    		Budget 2019: Here's everything you need to know about today's announcement
    617  0
    The42
    1
    		New man in charge! Kerry confirm appointment of Keane as senior football boss
    25,371  13
    2
    		'One-punch fatality' a prospect with the current run of GAA club match violence
    22,691  54
    3
    		What a strike! Bohemians centre back scores goal-of-the-season contender from 40 yards
    16,014  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rebecca Humphries says Seann Walsh branded her 'a psycho' when she questioned his behaviour
    5,650  0
    2
    		Busy Philipps said James Franco 'threw her flat on her back' while filming Freaks and Geeks... it's The Dredge
    4,490  0
    3
    		The #WhenIWas hashtag is a snapshot into the lived experience of millions of girls
    3,555  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HSE
    Superbug linked to deaths of eight patients at Limerick hospitals
    Superbug linked to deaths of eight patients at Limerick hospitals
    45 people diagnosed after mumps outbreak in the west
    'Intense negotiations' ongoing between HSE and CervicalCheck labs before contracts expire
    HEALTH
    Michael Harty to vote against Budget over 'uninspired' and 'inadequate' measures
    Michael Harty to vote against Budget over 'uninspired' and 'inadequate' measures
    Most people want cost of cigarettes increased by fiver to fund cancer treatments
    'You forget your aches': Older Dubliners are taking over the Mansion House each week for a unique fitness class
    GARDAí
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Gardaí to recruit 800 new officers with €60 million funding increase
    Garda investigation launched after threat to carry out shooting at north Dublin school
    CORK
    Cash and gold coins found during search over â¬3.5 million fraudulent claims
    Cash and gold coins found during search over €3.5 million fraudulent claims
    Cork local investigated over hacking of council's parking app
    Gardaí arrest woman (40s) in connection with Macroom stabbing

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie