Budget 2019: Here are the main points so far

PASCHAL DONOHOE BEGAN his second Budget as Finance Minister at 1pm this afternoon.

Income Tax

Minister Donohoe announced a number of changes to USC and income tax.

“To ease the burden facing low and middle income earners, I am again increasing the entry point to the higher rate of income tax for all earners by €750, raising it from €34,550 to €35,300 in the case of a single worker,” he said.

“I will also be reducing the third rate of the Universal Social Charge (USC) from 4.75 per cent to 4.5 per cent to give a further targeted benefit to low and middle level incomes.

The changes, Donohoe said, mean fewer people on incomes around the national average will have any income subject to the 40 per cent rate of income tax.

VAT rate

The 9% VAT rate for hotels, restaurants and hairdressing will be increased to 13.5%.

Donohoe said this meant he would be able to avoid hiking other taxes.

He said increased funding of €35 million would be provided to the Transport and Tourism Department to partly offset that increase, including by increasing funding for regional tourism programmes.

Health

An additional €84 million will be provided for Mental Health Services in 2019 bringing the total available funding for Mental Health to €1 billion.

This is an increase of 9%, Donohoe said.

He added: “Total available funding for the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) will be €75 million in 2019. The extra €20 million I am making available today represents a substantial 36 per cent increase on last year’s allocation.”

There will be a 50 cent reduction in prescription charges from €2.00 to €1.50 for all medical card holders over the age of 70.

There will be a €25 increase in the weekly income threshold for GP Visit cards.

Overall, with regard to the 2019 capital envelope for Health, €174 million has been provided bringing the total capital allocation to €670 million next year.

Social Welfare

Donohoe said:

“In addition to a €5 per week increase in all weekly social welfare payments from next March, I am also pleased to be able to fully restore the 100% Christmas bonus payment to all social welfare recipients this year.”

Minimum Wage

The hourly minimum wage will be increased to €9.80 following the recommendation of the Low Pay Commission, Donohoe said.

“The ceiling of the second USC rate band will be increased from €19,372 to €19,874 in order to ensure that the salary of a full-time worker on the minimum wage will remain outside the top rates of USC.

“The weekly threshold for the higher rate of employer’s PRSI will be increased from €376 to €386 to ensure that there is no incentive to reduce working hours for a full-time minimum wage worker.”

Parents

Donohoe announced that parents are to receive two extra weeks’ paid leave to every parent of a child in their first year.

The new paid leave scheme was announced in this afternoon’s Budget and will take effect from November 2019.

Donohoe said that it is the government’s intention to “increase this to seven extra weeks over time”.

This new paid leave scheme is on top the maternity and paternity leave options already in place.

Parents are also set to benefit from increases to Child Benefit payments as part of an across-the-board increase of €5 on all weekly Social Protection payments.

#Budget19 Minister @ReginaDo has announced the introduction of a new scheme:



Parental Benefit, which will be paid for two weeks to each parent, after the birth of a new child. This is in addition to the existing Maternity & Paternity Benefits #YourDEASP pic.twitter.com/aeu3CA4zD1 — welfare.ie (@welfare_ie) October 9, 2018 Source: welfare.ie /Twitter

Housing

Donohoe said he was allocating a total of €2.3 billion to the housing programme for 2019.

He said he would allocate €1.25 billion “for the delivery of 10,000 new social homes in 2019″. These will be delivered through a combination of construction, acquisition and leasing.

He announced plans to deliver 6,000 affordable homes.

“The infrastructural funding available per subsidised home is also being increased from €40,000 up to a maximum of €50,000, supporting the delivery of homes at up to 40 per cent below market prices.

“Income eligibility limits of €50,000 for a single applicant and €75,000 for dual applicant households will apply and these will be kept under regular review to ensure they remain appropriate.”

Cigarettes

The Minister said:

“I am increasing excise duty on a pack of 20 cigarettes by 50 cents, with a pro-rata increase on other tobacco products. This will bring the price of cigarettes in the most popular price category to €12.70.

“I am also increasing the Minimum Excise Duty on tobacco products so that all cigarettes sold below €11 will have the same excise applied as cigarettes sold at €11.”

Motoring

Donohoe announced a number of measures.

“In line with several other EU States and in support of climate and public health policy, I am providing for a 1 per cent surcharge for diesel vehicles to apply across all VRT bands,” he said.

He said he would also extend the VRT relief for hybrid vehicles until the end of 2019.

He added:

“I will be introducing a new accelerated capital allowances scheme for gas-propelled vehicles and refuelling equipment. This is designed to encourage the uptake of gas-propelled commercial vehicles as an economic and environmentally friendly alternative to diesel.”

Brexit

Donohoe began his speech by describing Brexit as the economic and diplomatic challenge of our generation.

While optimistic a deal could be done, he said the possibility of a no-deal Brexit had influenced decisions.

He said an additional €110 million would be made available across government departments for Brexit measures, including increased funding for the peace programme.

On a related note, the DAA is investing €350 million to enhance capacity at Dublin Airport.

Rainy Day Fund

Donohue said he would establish a Rainy Day Fund to increase the State’s resilience to larger economic shocks.

“The Fund will be capitalised with €1.5 billion from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and supplemented with an annual contribution of €500 million from the Exchequer starting from 2019.”

Corporation Tax

Our longstanding 12.5% rate will not be changing, Donohoe said.

