Parents to get an extra two weeks' paid parental leave from next year

FINANCE MINISTER PASCHAL Donohoe has announced that parents are to receive two extra weeks’ paid leave to every parent of a child in their first year.

The new paid leave scheme was announced in this afternoon’s Budget and will take effect from November 2019.

Donohoe said that it is the government’s intention to “increase this to seven extra weeks over time”.

This new paid leave scheme is on top the maternity and paternity leave options already in place.

Parents are also set to benefit from increases to Child Benefit payments as part of an across-the-board increase of €5 on all weekly Social Protection payments.