Tuesday 9 October, 2018
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

PASCHAL DONOHOE WILL stand before the Dáil today to deliver Budget 2019.

The government has promised this Budget will “put money back in people’s pockets”, with a number of provisions already well flagged.

Follow developments as they happen here throughout the afternoon, with the Minister of Finance set to begin at 1pm.

If you want to get involved, feel free to drop me a line at sean@thejournal.ie, or tweet me at @SeanMjourno.

And here’s Paschal on the steps outside Leinster House just a few minutes ago.

And he’s wearing a blue tie, which was the bookies’ favourite according to Virgin Media News’ Gav Reilly.

It’s expected that the government will increase the price of cigarettes in this Budget.

According to a poll carried out by Amarách Research for Claire Byrne Live, seven in 10 people are in favour of increasing the price of a pack by €5, with the extra money to be ring-fenced to fund cancer treatments.

According to a separate opinion poll, 64% of people would prefer income tax cuts and 34% would favour spending increases. 

Here was Paschal Donohoe this morning apparently putting “the finishing touches” on Budget.

And yes, he does have a Yoda, a Darth Vader and a Wolverine on his window sill.

Speaking of Christina Finn, she’s down at Leinster House to witness the goings on this afternoon, and just sent on this update:

Rather dead in Leinster House this morning but filling up now a bit. A lot of chatter about how in the boom times the place was buzzing, bar would be packed, but not today. Everyone getting their feed on in the cafeteria now. 

And what’s on the menu for Budget day I hear you ask? It’s chicken Kiev, shepherd’s pie and steak.

We don’t have to wait until 1pm to find out what’s in this year’s Budget, though, as many of the provisions have already been well-flagged in the media.

My colleague Christina Finn reported at the weekend that the entry point for single earners charged the higher rate of tax will be increased again.

A reduction in the USC, a €5 increase to social welfare payments, and increases in the cost of cigarettes and alcohol are also expected.  

And how can you follow it?

As well as here with the liveblog, we’ll also be streaming the Budget live on Twitter and Facebook.

Afterwards, you can use our Budget 2019 calculator to find out how the changes will affect you.

We’ll also be putting your questions on how it affects your pocket to KBC economist Austin Hughes in a Facebook Live Q&A at 4pm. 

So, how’s it all going to happen?

First, we’ll have Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe taking the floor at 1pm.

The Budget speech usually takes about an hour, and then we’ll hear from the opposition who will undoubtedly attack aspects of it.

And then there’s a series of press conferences from the ministers of each department.

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

