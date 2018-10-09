The price of a packet of cigarettes is set to go up by 50c

MINISTER FOR FINANCE Paschal Donohoe has said the price of a packet of 20 cigarettes is set to increase by 50 cent.

Speaking in front of the Dáil this afternoon, Donohoe said that he is increasing excise duty on a pack of 20 cigarettes by 50 cent, with a pro-rate increase on other tobacco products.

This will bring the price of cigarettes in the most popular price category to €12.70.

Donohoe also announced that he is increasing excise duty on tobacco products so that all cigarettes cost below €11 will have the same excise applied as cigarettes sold at €11.