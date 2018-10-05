This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 5 October, 2018
Minister for Finance says corporation tax take is actually €1 billion higher than expected

As a result, Paschal Donohoe expects the Budget to balance rather than run a deficit as had been expected.

By Sean Murray Friday 5 Oct 2018, 6:57 PM
1 hour ago 5,525 Views 44 Comments
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

MINISTER FOR FINANCE Paschal Donohoe has said that the corporation tax take for the year will be €1 billion more than was originally expected.

The government’s projections of €8 billion have been exceeded due to changes in international accounting regulations, which means that multinational companies will be footing a much larger bill in Ireland this year, RTÉ reported.

This increased tax-take is unlikely to reoccur in future years, with €700 million of it deemed a once-off, and set to plug a shortfall in health spending in Budget 2019.

The Budget had been expected to run a deficit, but this will mean the government will balance the books heading into next year.

Addressing the Oireachtas Finance Committee late last month, Donohoe said that the government is “closing in on a balanced headline budgetary position”. 

“The focus of Budget 2019 will be to sustain our recent progress and to maintain our careful management of the public finances,” he added. 

Speaking today, Donohoe also said he would press ahead with the allocation of €500 million to establish the Rainy Day Fund. 

He added he expected savings of €170 million from other departments, as well as extra spend of €200 million in PRSI payments this year. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

