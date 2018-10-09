Haircuts, meals out and Irish hotel stays likely to get more expensive as VAT rate returns to 13.5%

THE GOVERNMENT WILL restore the VAT rate for the hospitality sector to 13.5%.

The tax for the sector was cut to 9% to stimulate the tourism industry in 2012, but will now be restored from 1 January as part of Budget 2019.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe recognised that the industry supported almost 240,000 jobs, and said a new economic reality had taken hold which meant the reduction was no longer justified.

“Since the introduction of the new VAT rate in 2011, overseas visitors numbers have increased by over 3.4 million, and tourism employment has grown significantly,” he said.

The measure is expected to raise €466 million next year.

Donohoe added that the increase allowed the government to retain its 12.5% corporate tax rate, and said the revenue it raised meant more investment in housing, education and childcare was possible.