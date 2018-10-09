This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Budget dedicates €12m to abortion service roll out

The €12 million figure set out in today’s Budget document is only for the actual service.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 4:02 PM
1 hour ago 3,817 Views 23 Comments
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

TODAY’S BUDGET HAS outlined that the initial roll out cost of abortion services in Ireland will be €12 million. 

Last week, Health Minister Simon Harris said the cost of the termination of pregnancy services would be “significant”

At the time, he said the final figure “won’t be crystallised for another few months”.

The €12 million figure set out in today’s Budget document is only for the actual service. The ancillary recommendations such as contraception measures will be dealt with as part of the HSE service plan. 

Harris has outlined that contractual obligations must also be sorted out with GPs and medical practitioners who will be providing the service. 

In the coming weeks, how to best resource doctors to provide terminations in primary care centres will be worked out, he said.

“This is not something that can in any way be short-changed,” said Harris, who said the service must be resourced adequately in order to have a “safe, woman-centered” approach and one that women can be confident in.

Spending on our health service is already at record levels, according to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe today.

The overspend in the Department of Health is €700 million over budget, but today’s document states “funding will be provided across community and hospital settings to develop a full range of services within the health system”.

Despite the significance of May’s vote, and Harris stating that the cost will be significant, Donohoe did not address the issue of how much it will all cost in his Budget speech.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie after his Budget speech, Donohoe said the implementation of the decision of the people in relation to Eighth Amendment is ” a very big part” of the €1 billion in additional health spending.

The €12 million figure “should deliver the key commitments” of abortion services next year, he added. 

In terms of the other recommendations made, such as free contraception, the minister said there is a provision in the Budget in relation to “additional services” that GPs may provide, but this is contingent to negotiations of the new GP contract in the future. 

Christina Finn
