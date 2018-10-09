Budget dedicates €12m to abortion service roll out

TODAY’S BUDGET HAS outlined that the initial roll out cost of abortion services in Ireland will be €12 million.

Last week, Health Minister Simon Harris said the cost of the termination of pregnancy services would be “significant”.

At the time, he said the final figure “won’t be crystallised for another few months”.

The €12 million figure set out in today’s Budget document is only for the actual service. The ancillary recommendations such as contraception measures will be dealt with as part of the HSE service plan.

Harris has outlined that contractual obligations must also be sorted out with GPs and medical practitioners who will be providing the service.

In the coming weeks, how to best resource doctors to provide terminations in primary care centres will be worked out, he said.

“This is not something that can in any way be short-changed,” said Harris, who said the service must be resourced adequately in order to have a “safe, woman-centered” approach and one that women can be confident in.

Spending on our health service is already at record levels, according to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe today.

The overspend in the Department of Health is €700 million over budget, but today’s document states “funding will be provided across community and hospital settings to develop a full range of services within the health system”.

Despite the significance of May’s vote, and Harris stating that the cost will be significant, Donohoe did not address the issue of how much it will all cost in his Budget speech.