  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 25 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Driving ban 'would be exceptionally disastrous' for former TD Michael McNamara

He is allowed remain on the road pending his appeal hearing.

By Gordon Deegan Thursday 25 Jan 2018, 3:40 PM
5 hours ago 19,037 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3816624
Image: Labour via Flickr/CC
Image: Labour via Flickr/CC

FORMER LABOUR TD for Clare, Michael McNamara, today confirmed that he will be appealing his two-year driving ban for dangerous driving.

McNamara (43) can remain on the road pending his appeal hearing at Ennis Circuit Court later this year.

At Ennis District Court on Tuesday, Judge John King convicted McNamara of dangerous driving, which comes with an automatic two-year ban, at Tobernagath, Scarriff in east Clare on 10 December 2016.

Counsel for McNamara, Martin Dully BL told the court that a driving ban for McNamara “will be exceptionally disastrous for this man”.

Judge King dismissed an accompanying charge against McNamara that he had obstructed a garda in the course of his duties on the same date outside his home.

Judge King said that it would “unfair and unsafe” to convict McNamara of the obstruction charge.

Pepper sprayed

During the incident, Garda Darren McLoughlin pepper-sprayed the east Clare man.

In evidence, McNamara told the court that he was “utterly and completely shocked” when pepper-sprayed.

McNamara said that “my eyes were burning out of my head” after being pepper-sprayed shortly after 2.10am on the night.

Garda McLoughlin said that he pepper-sprayed McNamara during his third attempt to evade custody as he tried to open his front door. This was strongly denied by McNamara who offered a conflicting account of what occurred.

Media coverage

In evidence, McNamara also hit out at details of him being pepper-sprayed making front page news only days after the incident took place in December 2016.

In court, McNamara said that a journalist turned up at the door of his home with a list of questions that “could only have come from Garda information” the Friday after the incident occurred.

McNamara said that he wasn’t happy to wake up on St Stephen’s Day 2016 to see details of the pepper spray incident on the front page of a national newspaper.

In evidence, McNamara said on the night that he wanted to wash his eyes out after being pepper sprayed but that Garda McLoughlin said ‘no’.

McNamara washed his eyes out after arriving at Killaloe Garda Station at 2.59am on the night.

On the refusal to allow McNamara wash his eyes out, in his evidence, Garda McLoughlin said: “I didn’t want Mr McNamara moving any further away from the patrol car.

He said: “I told him he wasn’t going around the side of the house. I didn’t know what was around the corner and as he had already tried to escape, I wasn’t going to let him out of my sight again.”

He said: “Things had diffused and I wanted to keep it that way.”

Today, McNamara declined to comment further.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

Read: ‘My eyes were burning off my head’: Former TD was pepper sprayed after ‘refusing arrest’, court hears>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'It breaks my heart that my daughter might think she only exists because terminations were forbidden'
110,942  313
2
Dear Sirs... How can we take you seriously when you sponsor and attend these events?
45,524  115
3
US police release footage of officers shooting man dead after car chase
35,476  51
Fora
1
Tesco has blocked Lidl's multimillion-euro plan to expand one of its Limerick stores
1,855  0
2
Solas ordered to pay €20,000 to a 60-year-old worker asked if he should 'take it easy'
374  0
3
The EU has shot down claims that Nama gives illegal state aid to developers
194  0
The42
1
Ronan O'Gara clarifies remarks about return to Munster
31,610  8
2
'I'm not Donald Trump' - England boss Jones piles the pressure on Schmidt's Ireland
27,330  34
3
Arsenal fight back to overcome Chelsea and book Wembley date with Man City
20,860  37
DailyEdge.ie
1
People think Tommy Tiernan should apologise to Ruby Wax after his interview with her last night
7,337  7
2
Can You Guess the Celebrity's Real Name?
6,434  10
3
This gal's game-changing hack for getting muck off her suede heels is going viral
5,388  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Teenager released after arrest over fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Reece Cullen
Teenager released after arrest over fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Reece Cullen
Psychedelic drugs worth estimated €80,000 seized in Cork
Body of man (50s) recovered after car went into water at Howth harbour
DUBLIN
'An Evening with Eric Cantona' is coming to Ireland
'An Evening with Eric Cantona' is coming to Ireland
Mother-of-four who stole €100,000 in fraudulent social welfare payments sentenced to 10 months
'It was a brilliant 2017 but it's 2018 now' - Blues Sisters hope to end another drought
COURT
Driving ban 'would be exceptionally disastrous' for former TD Michael McNamara
Driving ban 'would be exceptionally disastrous' for former TD Michael McNamara
Man (40s) in Tipperary court on charges related to hit-and-run death
Grumpy Cat wins €570,000 payout in copyright lawsuit
HOUSING
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Those who bought houses with major defects 'should get a redress scheme'
Poll: Could you ask your parents or a relative for help in buying a home?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie