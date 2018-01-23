  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 24 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'My eyes were burning off my head': Former TD was pepper sprayed after 'refusing arrest', court hears

Former Labour deputy Michael McNamara disputed garda evidence in court today.

By Gordon Deegan Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 8:52 PM
11 hours ago 26,489 Views 40 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3813632
Image: Labour
Image: Labour

FORMER LABOUR TD for Clare, Michael McNamara, told a court today that he was “utterly and completely shocked” when pepper sprayed by a garda outside his home in December 2016.

In evidence at Ennis District Court, McNamara (43) said that “my eyes were burning out of my head” after Garda Darren McLoughlin pepper-sprayed him just after 2.10am on December 10th 2016.

In the case, Garda McLoughlin had pursued McNamara in his patrol car to his home at Tobernagath, Scarriff in east Clare on suspicion that McNamara had consumed an intoxicant due to the manner of his driving.

McNamara passed a breath test for alcohol at Killaloe Garda Station later that night when found to be substantially under the limit but was yesterday banned for two years and fined €400 after Judge John King convicted him of dangerous driving on the night.

Judge King said that there was evidence that the former TD was driving at excessive speed in a dark, narrow, undulating road and taking the centre of the road.

He said: “IF there was a pedestrian on that road? If there was a cyclist?”

Counsel for McNamara, Martin Dully BL said that a driving ban for McNamara “will be exceptionally disastrous for this man”.

Dully said that there was evidence that his client was driving 20km/h in excess of the speed limit and “what you have here is not dangerous driving, it couldn’t possibly be”.

Dully said McNamara is a man “of exemplary character” and has no previous convictions.

Judge King dismissed a second charge  that he had obstructed a garda in the course of his duties.

Judge King said that it would “unfair and unsafe” to convict McNamara of the obstruction charge as Garda McLoughlin had not specifically advised Mr McNamara that he was invoking Section 7 of the Road Traffic Act concerning a garda entering the curtilage of a person’s dwelling without a warrant.

In evidence, McNamara told the court that he was temporarily “blinded” by the use of the pepper spray by Garda McLoughlin to his eyes, mouth and nose outside his home.

Dully said that Garda McLoughlin “emptied the entire contents of the pepper spray can inches away from Mr McNamara’s face”.

The former TD told the court: “I will never forget it as long as I live – in my own yard, pepper sprayed, handcuffed and thrown into the back of a car.”

McNamara said that he was not abusive during any stage of the night.

He denied evidence from Garda McLoughlin that he made three separate attempts to dash into his home on the night and that Garda McLoughlin applied the pepper spray on the third attempt when trying to restrain him.

McNamara told the court that he believes that his arrest on the night was unlawful. He added that he told Garda McLoughlin in the yard outside his home: “I have done nothing wrong. This is crazy and I would like you to leave now.  I want to go to bed.”

‘I never encountered such a situation that night’

He said that he had a couple of drinks earlier that night at McNamara’s pub in Scarriff with the cast of a local production of ‘Oliver’. McNamara said that he had a small part in the production.

Dully said that Garda McLouglin’s actions towards his client were “over the top and utterly unreasonable”.

In reply, Garda McLoughlin said: “I would say it was quite the opposite…I never encountered such a situation that night.”

The court heard from Garda McLoughlin that during the incident, McNamara twice escaped from a Garda patrol car outside his home and made a third dash for his front door from a bench in the yard.

The TD denied this course of events.

Garda McLoughlin said the accused had earlier ignored his patrol car’s blue lights and sirens as he pursued him on a 1.8km stretch between Scarriff post office and his home.

Garda McLoughlin said that the man was driving at a speed of 100km in a 80km zone and that McNamara was taking bends on the country road in the middle of the road during the pursuit.

The garda said that he followed McNamara to a house and he saw him get out of his car and walked briskly towards the house. This was denied by McNamara who told the court that he had a conversation with Garda McLoughlin while he was sitting is his car.

Garda McLoughlin said that he prevented the accused from gaining access to his home and he handcuffed him from the front. He said: “I did this as he had failed to stop driving, had failed to stop walking towards the door and for my own safety.”

Garda McLoughlin said that he didn’t know Mr McNamara was at the time and he didn’t recognise him.

Ten years in the force, Garda McLoughlin said that he had never used pepper spray before and much of the spray went over his own hands. Garda McLoughlin said that his hands were burning until 5pm the same day.
Nóirín O’Sullivan: ‘It was not hypocritical’ to challenge McCabe’s motivation
 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (40)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Tsunami threat lifted for Canada and US after powerful earthquake off Alaska
54,251  45
2
Woman who stole €140k worth of fraudulent benefits caught after picture taken for Public Services Card
44,860  0
3
Orange warning issued for entire country as Storm Georgina set to blast Ireland
42,261  32
Fora
1
A major builder is suing planning officials over a 650-home Wicklow development
1,952  0
2
Nearly 7,000 Airbnb listings in Ireland last year weren't lived in by their owners
1,159  0
3
'Losing half a million euro changed my life - for the better'
1,055  0
The42
1
How a Cork rugby nursery is becoming a hurling heavyweight
35,942  26
2
Beirne among four Irishmen nominated for European Player of the Year
26,258  83
3
Keith Earls' brilliance sums up the excitement around Munster's attack
24,900  30
DailyEdge.ie
1
Want to work with DailyEdge.ie? We're hiring a paid intern
22,328  0
2
Just 13 dreamy Instagrams from Tripadvisor's newly-crowned 'top hotel in Ireland'
20,593  3
3
People cannot believe that Ellen Degeneres is turning 60 this year
6,725  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man charged over assault which left father of newborn twins in a critical condition
Man charged over assault which left father of newborn twins in a critical condition
Cocaine worth over €70k discovered at Nenagh Fire Station
Man (80s) killed in three-vehicle collision in Cork
HOUSING
Landlords would face much steeper fines for breaching rules under proposed laws
Landlords would face much steeper fines for breaching rules under proposed laws
'Private renters need three months' notice and should know what previous tenants paid'
A new homeless family hub run by a private company is set to open in Dublin next week
LIMERICK
Court order blocks eviction of students after landlord and associates occupy building
Court order blocks eviction of students after landlord and associates occupy building
'No words can describe the influence for good she was' - Dolores O'Riordan laid to rest in her hometown
Dolores O'Riordan will be laid to rest today
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool legend John Barnes receives support after accusations of homophobia
Liverpool legend John Barnes receives support after accusations of homophobia
Man United retain top spot in Deloitte 'Money League'
Bristol dream ended as Man City reach League Cup final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie