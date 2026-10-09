'Creepy' flasher restrained by pregnant woman after exposing himself

A “VERY CREEPY” man exposed himself to a pregnant woman along a Midlands canal path until she managed to restrain him and wait for gardaí, a court has heard.

The 33-year-old, who is not being named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to a charge under section 45 of the Sexual Offences Act for exposing himself in a manner that would cause distress and alarm, and a further count of assault.

Athlone Garda Brian O’Connor said that on 15 May 2024, at 11am, a call was received about a person at Talbot Avenue, Athlone.

It came from a woman who had been walking along a canal path while her partner was swimming.

Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court heard she noticed a male in bushes at the canal, and as she went closer, this man emerged, “pulled down the front of his trousers, and started touching his penis”.

The court heard he was staring at her as he did this, and she had no idea who he was.

Garda O’Connor said the woman told him she got a fright and described the man as very creepy.

Judge Deirdre Browne heard that when he tried to flee, she went to grab him, and he swung a bag that hit her on the side of the head.

However, the woman restrained him, and her partner helped, until the gardaí arrived.

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The court heard he lived in the same town and had six prior criminal convictions under the Road Traffic Act.

The Director of Public Prosecutions authorised summary disposal in the District Court; however, it refused jurisdiction, elevating the case to the Circuit Court, which can consider longer sentences.

The garda agreed with Michael Cooney BL, defending, that the accused had mental health difficulties.

It emerged during the hearing that he had diagnoses of bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and cannabis-induced psychosis at the time of the incident. However, he has since become stable after being held in prison custody on remand for this and another outstanding charge.

He was brought up in the Midlands, though his family were originally from abroad, and he had worked in various jobs for six years beforehand.

The maximum sentence available for exposing himself was two years, and a six-month term for the minor-category assault.

Reports on his mental health problems at the time were also available to the court.

The barrister said his client, who did not address the court, had made progress in prison under a medicinal regimen.

Judge Browne noted that an unusual factor was that the victim was accompanied by her partner, who was swimming in the canal at the time. She praised the woman for having the presence of mind to detain the accused until gardaí arrived.

Pre-sentence reports showed the Probation Service assessed him as being a risk of reoffending. She imposed a 12-month sentence, backdated to his entry into custody, meaning he has already served his prison time for this offence. The assault charge was taken into consideration.

He remains in prison on remand over other charges.