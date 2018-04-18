Poll: Should the minimum wage be raised?

THE INCREASE IN the national minimum wage rate did not lead to greater unemployment among minimum wage workers, contrary to warnings, according to a new study published by the ESRI and the Low Pay Commission.

In 2016, the minimum wage increased from €8.65 to €9.15 per hour. It increased to €9.25 the following year.

The Low Pay Commission has previously said the rate should be increased to €9.55 per hour, which equates to an extra €12 over a 40-hour week.

