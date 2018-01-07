  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 7 January, 2018
Have you seen this Dublin teenager missing since Friday?

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 7 Jan 2018, 8:27 AM
6 hours ago 28,637 Views 19 Comments
Ciara McDermott is from Artane in Dublin.
GARDAÍ AND A Dublin family are seeking the public’s help to trace the whereabouts of a 19-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday evening.

Gardaí say that Ciara McDermott was last seen on Friday 5 January at 5.45 pm when she left her home in Artane in Dublin 5.

There has been an active social media campaign seeking to find her over the weekend with one widely shared post saying she was seen in the Temple Bar area at 1.30 am on Saturday morning.

The teenager is described as being 5’ 6’’ in height, of slim build and with long brown hair.

Gardaí say that when she was last seen she was wearing black leggings, a khaki jacket and fur collar. She was also known to be carrying a  grey backpack with orange spots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01-6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

