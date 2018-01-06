Public appeal for information about Cork teen (14) missing since Tuesday

GARDAÍ IN CORK have issued an appeal for information about a 14-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday.

Matthew Hegarty left his home in Frankfield in Douglas, south of the city, at around 6.45pm on 2 January.

He is described as being 5’10″ in height, with slim build, green eyes and short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing dark-coloured tracksuit bottoms, a black hooded top, dark-framed glasses and black runners.

Anyone with information that may help in finding Matthew is urged to contact gardaí in Togher at 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.