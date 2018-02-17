Gardaí seek help finding girl who has been missing for two days

GARDAÍ IN CO Kildare are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl.

Maria Maksimik was last seen at Newbridge College on Thursday. She is described as 5’ 9’’ in height, of slim build, with long dark hair and green eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black baseball hat, black Nike runners, black tracksuit bottoms and a green coat.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440 180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.