Have you seen this 16-year-old missing from Sandyford since last Monday?

GARDAÍ IN DUNDRUM have issued a public appeal for information to help them trace a missing 16-year-old.

Kevin Wall was last seen on the morning of Monday 15 January in Sandyford.

He is described as being 5’7″ tall with short blond hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a dark blue coat with a hood.

Anyone who has seen him, or has any information at all, is urged to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.