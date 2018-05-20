Woman reported missing after incident where 'female pedestrian was forced into car'

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information following the disappearance of a 24-year-old woman in Co Wicklow.

Jastine Valdez was last seen when she left her home in Enniskerry yesterday afternoon.

She was reported missing by her family late last night. Her reported disappearance followed an earlier incident near Enniskerry when, shortly after 6.15pm, gardaí received a report of a female pedestrian being forced into a car on the R760 road, south of Enniskerry.

The car involved in this incident was described to gardaí as a dark-coloured Nissan SUV, with the partial registration 171-D-2****.

Jastine is described as approximately 5ft in height, of slight build, with long black hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a dark jacket, white t-shirt, grey leggings and runners.

The scene on the R760 is currently preserved and local traffic diversions are in place. An incident room has been established at Bray Garda Station. A case conference has been held by investigators and gardaí are liaising closely with her family.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for anyone with relevant information to contact them. They are particularly interested in information on or sightings of the car mentioned above. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.