Dublin: 16 °C Monday 27 August, 2018
Mother and 22-year-old daughter 'stabbed to death in the street' in England

West Midlands Police said that they have identified a suspect who was known to the victims.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 27 Aug 2018, 1:57 PM
12 minutes ago 1,689 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4203955
The turn onto Northdown Road, where the bodies of the two women were found.
Image: Google Maps
The turn onto Northdown Road, where the bodies of the two women were found.
The turn onto Northdown Road, where the bodies of the two women were found.
Image: Google Maps

A MURDER INVESTIGATION has been launched into the deaths of a mother and her daughter who were found stabbed to death in the street this morning, detectives said.

The women, aged 22 and 49, were found with serious stab wounds on Northdown Road in Solihull just after 12.30am today. Despite the best efforts of emergency services they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified a suspect, who was known to the victims, and are making urgent attempts to arrest him. The area has been cordoned off while examinations are carried out and CCTV is being examined.

Officers are also carrying out house to house enquiries and there will be a visible presence in the area over the coming days to provide community reassurance.

Detective Inspector Caroline Corfield from the West Midlands Police’s homicide team said: “What has happened this morning is truly devastating and heartbreaking. Our thoughts go out to the two victims’ family and friends at this traumatic time.

“Tragically there was nothing which could be done to save them and we are working to establish the circumstances behind what happened.

We are still in the very early stages of our investigation but we believe the offender is known to the victims.

“We are appealing to him come forward as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact 999.

