  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 22 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Police investigating the murder of a man in front of his family make arrest

The man was arrested in the Poleglass area of West Belfast under the Terrorism Act earlier today.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 10:16 PM
4 hours ago 3,701 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3864827
Glenbawn Avenue in west Belfast.
Image: Google Maps
Glenbawn Avenue in west Belfast.
Glenbawn Avenue in west Belfast.
Image: Google Maps

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING THE murder of a man who was killed in front of his family in Belfast last week have arrested a 34-year-old man.

The man was arrested in the Poleglass area of West Belfast under the Terrorism Act earlier today.

Raymond Johnston (28) was shot dead in his living room in front of his partner and 11-year-old child Tuesday, 27 February.

Two gunmen entered his home and shot Johnston in front of his family.

The arrest was made following seven planned searches in West Belfast.

A number of items were seized and taken away for forensic examination.

Detectives investigating the killing believe that dissident republican groups may have been involved.

“The gunmen were in the house for a very short period of time and he was murdered in front of an 11-year-old girl and his partner,” said Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce, who is leading the investigation.

“We are determined to catch those responsible and give justice to the Johnston family and while we have made progress in the investigation, we still need help from the community.

Did you see Raymond the day he was murdered? Can you remember where and when you saw him, and who was he with?

Boyce appealed to any members of the public that had contact with Raymond, or anyone who was in the area at any time on Tuesday 13 February and had a dash cam fitted in their vehicles to contact police.

Witnesses, or those with any information that could assist the investigation in the North are asked to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1192 of 13/02/18 or ask to speak to Detectives at the incident room at Musgrave Street.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.

Read: Dissident republicans believed to have been behind murder of man in Belfast

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Freezing weather predicted for the next week as cold snap bites
48,304  24
2
Rugby rape trial: Forensic scientist gives evidence about blood and DNA found on clothes and duvet
46,217  0
3
Someone has won tonight's €7.1 million Lotto jackpot
45,836  26
Fora
1
Dealz has been ordered to shutter one of its Dublin stores
2,026  0
2
A major US fund is selling more than 100 apartments in Cork city
328  0
3
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
250  0
The42
1
Porter to start for Ireland as Furlong and Henderson set to miss out
32,428  126
2
As it happened: Sevilla v Manchester United, Champions League
25,999  47
3
'A realistic chance for counties who don't see the limelight': Dramatic proposal to revamp minor football
20,348  11
DailyEdge.ie
1
Jennifer Lawrence told Ronan Keating that her 'rude' response to Joanna Lumley at the BAFTAs was an inside joke
5,973  1
2
Liam Payne did a pretty underwhelming impression of Niall Horan's accent during an interview ...it's The Dredge
5,508  0
3
Potential romance was ruined by eggs on this week's First Dates
5,235  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Imitation firearm, cash and cars seized in searches by Criminal Assets Bureau
Imitation firearm, cash and cars seized in searches by Criminal Assets Bureau
Met Police apologises after Hampshire Police investigated crime an undercover officer committed
Call for tougher sentences over burglaries that 'destroy entire communities or ways of life'
COURTS
Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for â¬120 million over takeover strategy
Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for €120 million over takeover strategy
Husband of Irish woman shot dead while on holiday in Tunisia found her beneath a beach towel
Armed robber jailed after holding up shop when gardaí were in the back looking at CCTV footage
NORTHERN IRELAND
The Council of Europe has told the UK to pass laws to protect the Irish language
The Council of Europe has told the UK to pass laws to protect the Irish language
Family of man shot dead by British Army won't be given report on the killing as it's still too sensitive
Explainer: Why UK Brexiteers have been told to 'sod off' away from the Good Friday Agreement
HEALTH
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Heavy drinkers have higher risk of getting dementia
'We're failing children': One in seven kids lost to homelessness, poverty or neglect

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie