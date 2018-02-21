Police investigating the murder of a man in front of his family make arrest

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING THE murder of a man who was killed in front of his family in Belfast last week have arrested a 34-year-old man.

The man was arrested in the Poleglass area of West Belfast under the Terrorism Act earlier today.

Raymond Johnston (28) was shot dead in his living room in front of his partner and 11-year-old child Tuesday, 27 February.

Two gunmen entered his home and shot Johnston in front of his family.

The arrest was made following seven planned searches in West Belfast.

A number of items were seized and taken away for forensic examination.

Detectives investigating the killing believe that dissident republican groups may have been involved.

“The gunmen were in the house for a very short period of time and he was murdered in front of an 11-year-old girl and his partner,” said Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce, who is leading the investigation.

“We are determined to catch those responsible and give justice to the Johnston family and while we have made progress in the investigation, we still need help from the community.

Did you see Raymond the day he was murdered? Can you remember where and when you saw him, and who was he with?

Boyce appealed to any members of the public that had contact with Raymond, or anyone who was in the area at any time on Tuesday 13 February and had a dash cam fitted in their vehicles to contact police.

Witnesses, or those with any information that could assist the investigation in the North are asked to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1192 of 13/02/18 or ask to speak to Detectives at the incident room at Musgrave Street.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.