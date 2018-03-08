  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 8 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Danish inventor who denies murdering journalist aboard his submarine says she died of toxic fumes

The first day of the trial took place today in Denmark.

By AFP Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 9:08 PM
2 hours ago 12,013 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3892267
Police technicians board submarine UC3 Nautilus on a pier in Copenhagen harbor, Denmark, last August.
Image: Jacob Ehrbahn/Ritzau Foto via AP
Police technicians board submarine UC3 Nautilus on a pier in Copenhagen harbor, Denmark, last August.
Police technicians board submarine UC3 Nautilus on a pier in Copenhagen harbor, Denmark, last August.
Image: Jacob Ehrbahn/Ritzau Foto via AP

Updated at 9.05pm

Warning that this story contains graphic content.

DANISH INVENTOR PETER Madsen has denied murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall aboard his self-built submarine, saying she died when the air pressure suddenly dropped and toxic fumes filled the vessel.

But the prosecution painted a picture of a sexual sadist obsessed with beheadings who murdered her as part of a sexual fantasy.

Madsen, who has previously admitted dismembering Wall’s body and throwing her remains overboard, told the Copenhagen district court on the first day of his trial that the air pressure suddenly dropped in the engine room, where the 30-year-old freelance reporter was located while he was up on deck.

Pleading not guilty to premeditated murder, he admitted he had lied to investigators and changed his account of what actually happened to Wall several times.

I wanted to spare her family and the world the details … about what actually happened when she died because it is gruesome.

He said a vacuum effect meant he was unable to open the hatch to get into Wall, who was screaming for help.

“I try to explain to Kim through the hatch how to stop the necessary engines, for five to 15 minutes I tried to get into to her,” Madsen said.

“When I finally manage to open the hatch, a warm cloud hits my face. I find her lifeless on the floor, and I squat next to her and try to wake her up, slapping her cheeks.”

He said he sailed around for a few hours, contemplating suicide, and then slept next to Wall’s body for two hours.

Cutting her up was not a big deal, as he already knew how to amputate limbs “to save lives”.

“I don’t see how that mattered at that time, as she was dead,” Madsen said with a small grin.

“I tried first with an arm, and that went very fast… It went very fast, and I got her out of the submarine.”

Wall’s chopped up body parts, weighed down in plastic bags with metal objects, were later recovered from waters off Copenhagen.

‘I’m still alive’

Wall was reported missing by her boyfriend after she failed to return home from her trip on the 60-foot vessel on 10 August.

That evening, the couple were having a going-away party ahead of their planned move to China a few days later.

But Madsen, an eccentric semi-celebrity in Denmark who dreamed of developing private space travel and whom Wall had been trying to interview, contacted her and invited her out to the sub.

On a large screen in the courtroom, the prosecutor showed a series of text messages Wall sent her boyfriend from inside the vessel.

“I’m still alive btw (by the way),” she wrote, adding: “But going down now!” and “I love you!”

A minute later, she added: “He brought coffee and cookies tho.”

Madsen first told police he dropped Wall off on an island, then said the hatch door fell on her head, then suggested she may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Asked why he kept changing his account, he said his approach at the time was to “stick to my explanation [of an accident] until your evidence means that I have to tell how she died.”

An autopsy was unable to determine her cause of death, nor has a motive been established.

Prosecutors today cited a psychological assessment which declared him “a perverted polymorph, and highly sexually deviant”.

“He has narcissistic and psychopathic traits, and is manipulating, with a severe lack of empathy and remorse,” prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen said.

He said evidence showed Madsen bound Wall by the head, arms and legs before beating her and stabbing her repeatedly in her genital area.

Buch-Jepsen said Madsen then killed her – probably strangling or slitting her throat – and cut her up with a saw, stuffing her torso, head, arms and legs in separate bags weighed down with metal objects, and dumping them in Koge Bay off Copenhagen.

Decapitation videos

Prosecutors also introduced as evidence a hard drive seized in his workshop containing fetish films, in which women were tortured, decapitated and burned alive.

Seven texts “about impalement of women, mostly in the genitals” were also found.

Madsen has said the hard drive was not his.

Investigators never found Wall’s or Madsen’s phones but were able to recreate some of the messages on them.

On the morning of 10 August, Madsen googled graphic videos of women being mutilated, the prosecutor said.

On 26 July, he also googled “female beheading” and watched the videos.

Asked why he watched the videos, Madsen said: “It is not of a sexual nature. This is about strong emotions. I watch these videos to cry and to feel emotions.”

Madsen’s defence lawyer said the prosecution’s case didn’t hold up.

“If these statements as presented by the prosecutor can be proven, it would be very incriminating for my client. However there is not enough proof,” Hald Engmark told the court.

The prosecution has said it will seek a life sentence, which in Denmark averages around 16 years. A verdict is expected on 25 April.

Comments are disabled 

Read: Journalist’s head and legs found by Danish police

Read: Danish submarine inventor accused of murdering journalist ‘had videos of women being decapitated alive’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Stuart Olding says 'everything that happened that night was completely consensual'
52,561  0
2
Couple awarded €20,000 after being wrongly accused of not paying for a meal at a restaurant
44,037  0
3
'It was pretty appalling' - Aer Lingus communication slammed by Irish stranded across Europe during Storm Emma
42,420  66
Fora
1
A Lucan restaurant has to pay €20,000 to a couple accused of not settling the bill
1,349  0
2
Ireland's tallest building is being bought by one of the country's biggest landlords
694  0
3
Ray Coyle's plans for a solar farm at Tayto Park have been stalled
449  0
The42
1
Henderson makes the bench as Ringrose returns to Ireland's centre for Scotland clash
24,093  52
2
'I haven't taken a senior player' - Martin O'Neill upset with Michael for bringing religion into allegiance debate
22,720  42
3
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
21,936  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
The nation is struggling to get over Monkfishgate on last night's The Restaurant
7,961  2
2
Oprah Winfrey was raging with Reese Witherspoon for chewing gum in front of her
7,260  2
3
Aer Lingus offered women priority boarding for International Women's Day and it caused a LOT of controversy
5,571  7

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Choke hold that HSE paramedic allegedly put on student nurse 'could have been life-threatening', court hears
Choke hold that HSE paramedic allegedly put on student nurse 'could have been life-threatening', court hears
Family calls for fresh autopsy for woman who died of sepsis after being 'scalded' with hot tea
Baby, whose father is accused of his murder, had paper from two tissue boxes in his throat when he died
DUBLIN
Just 10 things that are cheaper than renting in Dublin
Just 10 things that are cheaper than renting in Dublin
'Name the date': Large crowd takes part in March for Repeal in Dublin city centre
Dublin's water restrictions may be reduced at the weekend, Irish Water says
COURT
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
Judge in test case refuses to grant late bar extension to bar on Good Friday
Man refused bail after being charged with handling €1,400 stolen goods during alleged Lidl looting
IRELAND
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie