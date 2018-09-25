Housing minister: 'I won’t be hounded out of office by personalised attacks against me'

HOUSING MINISTER EOGHAN Murphy has told the Dáil this evening that he “won’t be hounded out of office” by personalised ad campaigns and personalised attacks against him.

Tonight Murphy is facing a motion of no confidence tabled by Sinn Féin due to an increase in the numbers of people who are homeless since his tenure.

Not only is in the firing line from the opposition benches, Murphy was also facing criticisms from those within his own party following reports yesterday that junior Minister Catherine Byrne would abstain from voting for or against the motion.

This was due to a prospective housing development in her constituency of Inchicore which Byrne had raised her objections to.

Catherine Byrne’s support

However, in a statement this evening, Byrne said she had a positive and constructive discussion with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister Eoghan Murphy today.

In a statement issues a short time ago, she said:

I believe that for any new housing development to be successful, investment in proper planning and community facilities is essential. We all want to live in a sustainable and safe community.

I will be supporting my Government colleague this evening. Over the days and weeks ahead I will continue to work constructively with all of my colleagues on the issues I have raised relating to housing and community development.

I am confident that working together we will agree a plan to identify the socio-economic needs of the Inchicore/Kilmainham area and create a stable and vibrant community for generations to come.

Addressing the Dáil this evening, in which there was a large Fine Gael turnout, Murphy began his speech by speaking about an upset woman he met at a family hub.

He said he apologised to her as she should not have had to present to emergency accommodation.

However, he said he told her that everyone who had lived in the family hub had gone on to be placed in a home. After he told her that, she said the woman was “brave, bright, and hopeful for the future”.

Murphy said it was his job to find solutions, but said the housing crisis would not be solved overnight.

The minister hit out at Sinn Féin, stating that he won’t be hounded out of office and would not be forced into “making populist decisions”.

‘Housing crisis getting worse’

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald Ireland is the midst of an unprecedented housing crisis that “has worsened every day this government is in office”.

“We all know the statistics. We all know the numbers. We also know that the reality is that there is no way to quantify the social and human cost of a crisis that now permeates every facet of Irish life. It’s not now a niche concern for one section or sector of society,” said McDonald.

It affects the entirety of our society. Families live in absolute fear a hike in their rent could lead to homelessness. People have no real prospect of being able to afford their own home…

It is a litany of failure, and that is the record of Minister Eoghan Murphy. Solving it may represent the biggest challenge – the State can build homes. We can house our citizens. And we can deliver. It’ll only happen if there’s the political will to do. It starts at the top. It starts with the Minister for Housing.

We know he can’t perform miracles. In the midst of a crisis, people do deserve leadership and vision. They expect accountability. It’s not playing the man, it’s about holding the minister to account. We need a radical change of direction and a radical change of policy.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin O Broin told the deputies tonight that the government’s Rebuilding Ireland plan is fundamentally flawed.

It is failing. It is making the problem worse. What a good Minister would do is face up to this reality. And go to cabinet and argue for a change of approach. The fact that Eoghan Murphy can not even see the failure in front of him demonstrates why he must go.

Fine Gael ministers rounded on Sinn Féin this evening. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said Sinn Féin had a ”repugnant attitude” while Health Minister Simon Harris said:

Eoghan Murphy did not cause the housing crisis.

He added that the motion is a “nasty type of politics” that saw the rise of Brexit and Trump.

Fianna Fáil had already indicated that it would not be supporting the motion tonight, stating that motions of no confidence do not build houses.

The party’s housing spokesperson Darragh O’Brien said it was not the time to pull down the government, but said that it wanted a number of it’s ideas included in the upcoming budget.

People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett said week in and week out, people come into constituency offices in tears because they are about to become homeless.

He said if a government can not ensure people have a house over their head, they do not deserve to be in office.

More to follow…