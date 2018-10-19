This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 19 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Number of British descendents of WWII refugees applying for German passports has soared

The number has grown 40-fold since 2016.

By AFP Friday 19 Oct 2018, 12:51 PM
47 minutes ago 4,480 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4295271
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

BRITISH DESCENDENTS OF refugees who fled Nazi Germany, including many Jewish families, are racing to have their German nationality restored so they can remain EU citizens after Brexit, official data shows today.

The number of Brits applying for German passports using a special legal provision that aims to make amends for Nazi-era persecutions, known as article 116-2, has soared nearly 40-fold since Britain voted to leave the bloc in June 2016.

Germany received just 43 such passport requests in 2015, but that jumped to 684 in 2016 — nearly all of them submitted after the Brexit referendum.

Last year, the number leapt to 1,667 requests, according to figures released by the German interior ministry in response to a parliamentary question.

Under article 116-2 of the German constitution, former Germans who lost their citizenship on “political, racial or religious grounds” between the day Adolf Hitler became chancellor on January 30, 1933 and Germany’s surrender on May 8, 1945, can ask to have their citizenship reinstated.

According to the German government, the group “mainly includes German Jews” and members of critical political parties at the time.

The legal provision is also open to descendants of those who were persecuted and sought safe haven abroad.

Other EU countries have likewise seen a surge in passport applications from British people hoping to retain the same rights post-Brexit, including being able to live and work as locals in any member state.

France has seen an eight-fold increase in Britons asking for citizenship, from 386 in 2015 to 3,173 in 2017.

There was also a spike in the number of British becoming Irish citizens, figures showed in September.

“In 2014 just 51 UK citizens became naturalised Irish citizens. In 2015 this increased marginally to 54 before nearly doubling to 98 in 2016, the year of the Brexit vote,” said Senator Neale Richmond.

 - © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Peter Casey denies racism as he travels to site of Traveller dispute - but says it's not his issue to solve
    71,458  189
    2
    		Met Éireann staff told not to link specific extreme weather events with climate change
    49,045  54
    3
    		Changes to Dublin Bus, Luas and Irish Rail fares from December
    41,650  64
    Fora
    1
    		Kildare Village has been ordered to cull an anchor tenant store from its €50m extension
    4,149  0
    2
    		A bus driver sacked for sharing 'shock' pictures of a faulty wheel has won an unfair dismissal claim
    801  0
    3
    		‘Our staff get targeted by the likes of Facebook and Google - you can’t hide them’
    254  0
    The42
    1
    		We'll qualify for Euro 2020 because I'm good - O'Neill
    25,061  49
    2
    		The trailer for the new Katie Taylor documentary is here and it looks magnificent
    17,708  13
    3
    		McCarthy's inter-provincial move from Leinster to Munster makes sense
    14,241  65
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Love Island's Dr Alex had a shady response to Georgia and Sam's split...it's The Dredge
    5,116  0
    2
    		Eoghan McDermott just got a Picture This album tattoo. Stan, much?
    4,096  0
    3
    		Banksy has shared BTS footage of the moments leading up to that infamous 'shredding'
    4,038  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Woman on trial for attempted murder of civil servant stabbed woman two weeks earlier, jury hears
    Woman on trial for attempted murder of civil servant stabbed woman two weeks earlier, jury hears
    Man (37) who killed nephew's friend sentenced to 9 years in prison
    Man who was on trial over Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan murder pleads guilty to facilitating criminal organisation in carrying out offence
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ seize cannabis herb worth â¬325,000 and drug paraphernalia in Sligo
    Gardaí seize cannabis herb worth €325,000 and drug paraphernalia in Sligo
    Four arrested over killing of woman whose remains were found in 30km area of Wicklow Mountains
    Convicted rapist arrested after day-long armed stand-off at Dublin estate
    DUBLIN
    Driver caught travelling 162km/h on M1 Donabate
    Driver caught travelling 162km/h on M1 Donabate
    Court hears woman charged with attempted murder stood on road 'picking a victim'
    Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting of young man
    PAT KENNY
    An average of 430,000 people watched Virgin Media's six-way Ãras debate
    An average of 430,000 people watched Virgin Media's six-way Áras debate
    Casey doubles down on anti-Traveller rhetoric in an otherwise unsurprising TV debate
    As it happened: Casey attacked over Traveller comments in first six-way TV debate

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie