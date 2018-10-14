This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 14 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There is a compelling public interest': Two more Independents will support Fine Gael in key votes

Dáil arithmetic meant the the resignation of Denis Naughten created a headache for the minority government.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 14 Oct 2018, 1:05 PM
1 hour ago 6,393 Views 31 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4285768
Michael Lowry (L) and Noel Grealish (R)
Image: Rollingnews
Michael Lowry (L) and Noel Grealish (R)
Michael Lowry (L) and Noel Grealish (R)
Image: Rollingnews

THE GOVERNMENT HAS boosted its chances of survival for now after two Independent TDs announced they will agree to support Fine Gael in crucial Dáil votes.

It comes after the resignation of Minister for Communications Denis Naughten earlier this week created a headache for the party’s minority government.

Dáil arithmetic means the government requires at least 57 votes to pass legislation, but the recent departure of Peter Fitzpatrick from Fine Gael saw the party become even more reliant on Independents to remain in power.

However, it has emerged that two more Independent TDs, Michael Lowry and Noel Grealish, will now agree to formally support the government.

The Irish Mail On Sunday reports that Lowry has publicly pledged to support the party, having done so informally on a number of occasions already.

Meanwhile, Galway West TD Noel Grealish released a statement last night to say he would agree to support the government during what he says will be a “crucial stage” of Brexit talks.

“Ireland is now entering one of the most critical and uncertain phases since the foundation of our state and it is in the best interests of our country as a whole that we have a stable government at this crucial time,” he said.

Grealish also revealed that he met with Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin, who wrote to the Taoiseach following Naughten’s resignation to agree not to force an election, adding that there was a “compelling public interest” for his support of Fine Gael.

It means that Fine Gael, which has 49 TDs, is supported by four Independent Alliance TDs, independent minister Katherine Zappone and former minister Sean Canney, as well as Lowry and Grealish.

Following their resignations, Naughten and Fitzpatrick both said they would deal with the issue of supporting the government on a case-by-case basis.

The first vote under the new arrangement will take place this week, when the government seeks approval for the appointments of Richard Bruton as the new Minister for Communications, Joe McHugh as the new Minister for Education and Seán Kyne as the new Chief Whip.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Eir 'working to resolve issue' as mobile and broadband remains down for customers across the country
    80,005  92
    2
    		'They have no place in our city': Take Back the City protesters occupy Airbnb HQ
    52,663  201
    3
    		Casey attacks Higgins on dog grooming (and other standout moments from a feisty debate)
    51,955  91
    Fora
    1
    		The government was told that shifting TV licence duties to Revenue would crush post offices
    592  0
    2
    		'There's very little talent': How Ireland's blockchain firms are trying to fix staff shortages
    338  0
    3
    		If we want to keep roofs over people's heads, then we need tradespeople - not just degree-holders
    74  1
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland vs Denmark, Uefa Nations League
    58,029  38
    2
    		As it happened: Exeter Chiefs v Munster, Champions Cup
    53,137  75
    3
    		Have the Irish public fallen out of love with the national team?
    30,111  54
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Jamie Dornan continued his streak of telling mortifying stories on the Graham Norton Show
    9,814  0
    2
    		Biting the Big Apple: One PR girl on making the move from Cork to New York
    4,475  1
    3
    		'Sorry, my hands are too small': Why I can no longer maintain conversations via text
    4,303  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DUBLIN
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Tourism officials quietly overhaul Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    Gunman shoots at wrong house in Dublin 'after thinking sex offender lived there'
    MICHEáL MARTIN
    Naughten leaves Fine Gael short on numbers, but Brexit may mean we avoid an election
    Naughten leaves Fine Gael short on numbers, but Brexit may mean we avoid an election
    Micheál Martin writes to Leo Varadkar urging him to say he won't call an election
    'They demanded her head on a plate': Harris says Fitzgerald deserves an apology from opposition leaders
    TURKEY
    22 killed after vehicle carrying migrants plunges into river bed from highway in Turkey
    22 killed after vehicle carrying migrants plunges into river bed from highway in Turkey
    Saudi stocks plunge after Donald Trump threatens 'severe punishment' over journalist's disappearance
    Freed US pastor flying home from Turkey after case sparked crisis
    MISSING
    GardaÃ­ seek help tracing missing Dublin man spotted in CCTV on Monday
    Gardaí seek help tracing missing Dublin man spotted in CCTV on Monday
    Search launched for missing Cork mother and infant daughter
    Have you seen Blake? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 20-year-old

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie