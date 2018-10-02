This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 2 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Explainer: Why Peter Fitzpatrick ditching Fine Gael could be a headache for the party

The Louth TD department the parliamentary party last night.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 2 Oct 2018, 10:11 AM
1 hour ago 6,135 Views 38 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4263780

PETER FITZPATRICK’S RESIGNATION from Fine Gael has presented a potential headache for the party’s minority government.

His departure from the parliamentary party makes the passing of legislation a little more complicated and it means the government is more reliant than ever on the support of independents.

With Fitzpatrick now an independent, Fine Gael has 49 TDs in the Dáil, just four more than Fianna Fáil’s 45.

The government also has the support of four Independent Alliance TDs, each of whom are either ministers or ministers of state. 

Former government minister Sean Canney quit the Independent Alliance earlier this year but pledged to continue to support the government on budgetary matters and in confidence votes.  

Independent Ministers Katherine Zappone and Denis Naughten are also on board with the government, bringing its pledged support to 56 TDs.

File Photo Fine Gael TD Peter Fitzpatrick has resigned from the party and intends to run in the next election as an independent candidate. End. Fitzpatrick (right) with then Fine Gael leader Enda Kenny ahead of the 2011 general election. Source: Rollingnews.ie

Numbers

The mathematics of all that means that the government has a very tight window with which it can get bills through the Dáil.

Excluding Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, there are 157 TDs voting in the Dáil.

If Fianna Fáil abstains from voting in confidence and budgetary matters, as is their arrangement with Fine Gael, it leaves 108 votes remaining.

This means that 55 votes would be needed for a majority in the house, just one less than the figure mentioned above. 

However, the government has also been able to count on the support of a number of other independent TDs with whom it has “informal agreements”.

In the recent confidence vote on Minister Eoghan Murphy for example, independents Noel Grealish and Michael Lowry supported the minister.

On that particular occasion, the government effectively won the vote by 59 votes to 49

PastedImage-63396 The results of the confidence vote in Minister Eoghan Murphy. Source: Oireachtas.ie

The departure of Fitzpatrick therefore makes the voting arithmetic in the Dáil tighter for the government, just one week out from the budget. 

Fitzpatrick told RTÉ News that he would continue to support the government if he was “satisfied that the squeezed middle are helped” and that it was “a fair budget” next week.

Speaking today on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, chairman of the Fine Gael parliamentary party Martin Heydon said there is “no written agreement” with the additional independent TDs who support the government.

He added that he expects Fitzpatrick to join this cohort.

“There is no written agreement with any independents. There is an agreement in principle with a TD who is supporting government and who has issues of concern at times to make contact and raises those concerns with a relevant government line minister,” he said.

It’s an informal agreement that if they have issues of concern they can raise those and this will be no different for Peter Fitzpatrick I’m sure.

Heydon said that Fitzpatrick could raise issues with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe ahead of next week if he wished and added that he expected the budget to pass.

“There are independents who from time to time support government. We had a confidence last week, a very important confidence vote, that we won by a majority of 10 and I expect us to pass the budget with a very clear majority also.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    75,014  0
    2
    		Spectator loses the sight in her eye after being hit by golf ball at Ryder Cup
    49,332  44
    3
    		Las Vegas police confirm June 2009 case reopened after Ronaldo calls rape claim 'fake news'
    41,395  0
    Fora
    1
    		The company behind Waterford's long-awaited UK flights has shut
    877  0
    2
    		Poll: Would you legally pay your taxes overseas if you could?
    334  0
    3
    		Great Outdoors is planning a new flagship store in an old Dunnes Stores outlet on George's Street
    272  0
    The42
    1
    		McGregor admits he 'fell out of love with the game' during UFC hiatus
    35,580  70
    2
    		Fijian winger's Connacht move in jeopardy after domestic violence incident
    24,193  53
    3
    		Our favourite Ryder Cup double act releases gas 'morning after' video
    20,264  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The widespread criticism of Charlotte Crosby's 'vomit' photos is a tad too late
    15,402  0
    2
    		Penneys are releasing a skincare range with beauty guru Alex Steinherr
    12,460  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
    5,501  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    30-year-old man pleads guilty to murdering mother-of-four Samantha Walsh in Waterford city last year
    30-year-old man pleads guilty to murdering mother-of-four Samantha Walsh in Waterford city last year
    Minister to support 'Celine's law' proposals to prevent killers profiting from their crime
    Bulgarian circus worker who had sex with underage girl to be sentenced later this month
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    DUP leader Arlene Foster says belief that Good Friday Agreement can't be changed is 'deeply frustrating'
    DUP leader Arlene Foster says belief that Good Friday Agreement can't be changed is 'deeply frustrating'
    Factcheck: Can you buy a drink in Dublin with pounds?
    TheJournal.ie's Brexit Road Trip: We travelled the length of Northern Ireland's border
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    GARDAí
    'Particularly concerning': Minister responds to 10% rise in the number of reported sex crimes in the last year
    'Particularly concerning': Minister responds to 10% rise in the number of reported sex crimes in the last year
    Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    Houses evacuated in Dublin suburb after viable homemade bomb found under car

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie